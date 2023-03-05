99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News Local

Updated forecast: Only 2 inches of snow is now expected Sunday into Monday

Winter storm watch downgraded for Crow Wing and Cass counties

Winter weather expected snowfall March 5-6, 2023.png
Expected snowfall Sunday and Monday, March 5-6, 2023.
Contributed / National Weather Service, Duluth
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
March 05, 2023 10:20 AM

With a decrease in expected snowfall Sunday evening, March 5, though Monday evening, the lion’s March roar has dimmed.

Light to locally moderate snowfall is still expected, but a winter storm watch issued Saturday was later downgraded to a winter weather advisory through 6 p.m. Monday for Crow Wing County.

Cass County is no longer under any weather advisory.

Winter storm snowfall probabilities March 5, 2023.png
Around 2 inches of snow is forecast for the northern two-thirds of Crow Wing County over the northern border into Cass County, according to a National Weather Service in Duluth email briefing.

Southern Crow Wing County could get 3 inches of snow.

ADVERTISEMENT

A swath of snow ranging from 2-5 inches generally along and south of a line from Pine River to Duluth to Hurley, Wisconsin, is in the weather service forecast.

Winter weather advisory March 5-6, 2023.png
Crow Wing County is in a winter weather advisory until 6 p.m. Monday, March 6, 2023.
Contributed / National Weather Service, Duluth

The local area has a 66% chance of receiving an inch of snow or more. Two inches is most likely in the Brainerd lakes region.

Snow is expected to start falling between 4-6 p.m. in Crow Wing County, and between 6-8 p.m. over the northern border into Cass County.

Wet snow could lead to slick conditions on the roads Monday morning.

Another chance of snow could come later this week.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
