Updated forecast: Only 2 inches of snow is now expected Sunday into Monday

With a decrease in expected snowfall Sunday evening, March 5, though Monday evening, the lion’s March roar has dimmed.

Light to locally moderate snowfall is still expected, but a winter storm watch issued Saturday was later downgraded to a winter weather advisory through 6 p.m. Monday for Crow Wing County.

Cass County is no longer under any weather advisory.

Around 2 inches of snow is forecast for the northern two-thirds of Crow Wing County over the northern border into Cass County, according to a National Weather Service in Duluth email briefing.

Southern Crow Wing County could get 3 inches of snow.

A swath of snow ranging from 2-5 inches generally along and south of a line from Pine River to Duluth to Hurley, Wisconsin, is in the weather service forecast.

Crow Wing County is in a winter weather advisory until 6 p.m. Monday, March 6, 2023. Contributed / National Weather Service, Duluth

The local area has a 66% chance of receiving an inch of snow or more. Two inches is most likely in the Brainerd lakes region.

Snow is expected to start falling between 4-6 p.m. in Crow Wing County, and between 6-8 p.m. over the northern border into Cass County.

Wet snow could lead to slick conditions on the roads Monday morning.

Another chance of snow could come later this week.