Updated forecast: Only 2 inches of snow is now expected Sunday into Monday
Winter storm watch downgraded for Crow Wing and Cass counties
With a decrease in expected snowfall Sunday evening, March 5, though Monday evening, the lion’s March roar has dimmed.
Light to locally moderate snowfall is still expected, but a winter storm watch issued Saturday was later downgraded to a winter weather advisory through 6 p.m. Monday for Crow Wing County.
Cass County is no longer under any weather advisory.
Around 2 inches of snow is forecast for the northern two-thirds of Crow Wing County over the northern border into Cass County, according to a National Weather Service in Duluth email briefing.
Southern Crow Wing County could get 3 inches of snow.
A swath of snow ranging from 2-5 inches generally along and south of a line from Pine River to Duluth to Hurley, Wisconsin, is in the weather service forecast.
The local area has a 66% chance of receiving an inch of snow or more. Two inches is most likely in the Brainerd lakes region.
Snow is expected to start falling between 4-6 p.m. in Crow Wing County, and between 6-8 p.m. over the northern border into Cass County.
Wet snow could lead to slick conditions on the roads Monday morning.
Another chance of snow could come later this week.