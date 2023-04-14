99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Friday, April 14

Two Pine River-Backus High School robotics team members make all-academic team

Juniors Maranda Altepeter and Olivia Anderson make conference team

Pine River-Backus Tiger Logo.jpg
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 3:57 PM

PINE RIVER — Two Pine River-Backus High School robotics team members were named to the Northern Minnesota Robotics Conference 2023 All-Academic Team.

They are juniors Maranda Altepeter and Olivia Anderson, from the school's Backwoods Engineers team.

The sixth annual All-Academic Team includes 98 students from 15 teams.

To be named to the team, a student must possess a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher and meet all varsity level lettering requirements set by their team or school district.

The NMRC includes 31 teams across the northern part of the state along with three teams from North Dakota.

