Two Pequot Lakes churches to host joint service

Grace United Methodist to host Our Savior's Lutheran on Aug. 6

Today at 12:57 PM

PEQUOT LAKES — At 9 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, Grace United Methodist Church in Pequot Lakes will host Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Pequot Lakes at a joint worship service. 

The service will include word and song. 

Pastor Stephen Blenkush, of Our Savior's, will give a reflection. A combined choir, led by Don Jackson of Our Savior's, will provide music. 

Communion will be served at a common table by both Pastor Blenkush and GUMC Pastor Jen Matthees. 

Nursery will be provided. 

Following the worship service there will be a time of fellowship.

The two churches have been collaborating on community outreach for the past several years. The annual Food Shelf Challenge for the Lakes Area Food Shelf has been a meaningful, successful and fun event for both churches.

A special offering will be taken at this shared service to support GUMC's August mission — Back to School Blitz — to provide classroom support within the Pequot Lakes School District.

Grace United Methodist Church is located south of Pequot Lakes at 29318 Patriot Ave. For more information, visit  www.graceumcpequotlakes.org.

