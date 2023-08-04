Two Pequot Lakes churches to host joint service

PEQUOT LAKES — At 9 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, Grace United Methodist Church in Pequot Lakes will host Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Pequot Lakes at a joint worship service.

The service will include word and song.

Pastor Stephen Blenkush, of Our Savior's, will give a reflection. A combined choir, led by Don Jackson of Our Savior's, will provide music.

Communion will be served at a common table by both Pastor Blenkush and GUMC Pastor Jen Matthees.

Nursery will be provided.

Following the worship service there will be a time of fellowship.

The two churches have been collaborating on community outreach for the past several years. The annual Food Shelf Challenge for the Lakes Area Food Shelf has been a meaningful, successful and fun event for both churches.

A special offering will be taken at this shared service to support GUMC's August mission — Back to School Blitz — to provide classroom support within the Pequot Lakes School District.

Grace United Methodist Church is located south of Pequot Lakes at 29318 Patriot Ave. For more information, visit www.graceumcpequotlakes.org.