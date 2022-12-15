Two outgoing Crosslake City Council members recognized for their work

CROSSLAKE — Two outgoing city council members were recognized at the Monday, Dec. 12, Crosslake City Council meeting.

Dave Schrupp was honored for his eight years on the council and years served on committees, and John Andrews was recognized for his four years on the council and years served on committees.

Dave Schrupp

John Andrews

Neither council member sought reelection in November. Andrews attended his last regular meeting online via Zoom from Houston, Texas.

Public safety

The council promoted police officer Patrick Martin from part-time to full-time status, bringing the department back to full strength.

Martin has been with the Crosslake police since Oct. 5.

In November, police reported 229 incidents in Crosslake and 73 in Mission Township.

In Crosslake, police issued 88 traffic warnings and 16 traffic citations, and reported two burglaries and one each damage to property, property damage accident and theft.

Mission Township numbers included 39 traffic warnings, 16 traffic citations, two traffic arrests and one property damage accident.

The fire department reported 34 incidents in November, including 23 rescue and emergency medical services, one mutual aid building fire, eight service calls and two good intent calls.

In other business Monday, the council:

Approved a service contract with the Kitchigami Regional Library System for 2023.

Accepted donations of $2,600 for personal single gas detectors and $1,715 for a chainsaw for Ladder 1, both from the Crosslake Firefighters Relief Association; an anonymous $200 park and recreation donation; and $138 from the Parks and Library Foundation for the Halloween party.

Granted approval for the WinterFest SoupFest event and fireworks display in February.

Approved a master services agreement and scope of audit services with CliftonLarsonAllen.

Approved waste hauler licenses for 2023.

Approved a liquor license request from Ox Lake Tavern, which bought the Bourbon Room property.

Agreed to collect $3,000 cash in lieu of land for the McGrath Subdivision.

Approved the 2023 park and recreation fee schedule.

Agreed to establish a hockey rink committee to gather information and make a recommendation to the council for an improvement plan.

Agreed to allow Moonlite Bay Restaurant and Bar to install a hill lift system south of the establishment, just north of Daggett Pine Road..

Heard a concern from the Crosslakers group regarding pedestrian safety and movement throughout Crosslake.



Find recordings of Crosslake City Council meetings on the city's YouTube channel.

Nancy Vogt, editor, may be reached at 218-855-5877 or nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com . Follow her on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Nancy.