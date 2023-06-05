Two Nisswa students get to be Principal for a Day
Connor and Christian Stewart attend meetings, and give gum to all students
NISSWA — Connor and Christian Stewart, students at Nisswa Elementary School, got to try out an education career as Principals for a Day on Tuesday, May 23.
"The school was in great hands today with Principals for a Day Connor and Christian," Molly Raske, the school's principal on all other days of the year, wrote in a Facebook post. "A couple of natural born leaders ... giving Mrs. Raske a run for her money for sure."
The boys started their day with a staff meeting before giving gum to all students. They jumped on a districtwide virtual elementary school principals meeting, observed Joe Koman's lesson, supported kindergarten recess and took the student council to Rafferty's Pizza.
They then went to A&W Restaurant for a rootbeer float, courtesy of A&W, which donates a float to every student, and ran the school's Turtle Races at the downtown Turtle Track.
"... and finished the day on the playground with their crew! Best day!" Raske wrote.
