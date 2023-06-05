Two Nisswa students get to be Principal for a Day

NISSWA — Connor and Christian Stewart, students at Nisswa Elementary School, got to try out an education career as Principals for a Day on Tuesday, May 23.

"The school was in great hands today with Principals for a Day Connor and Christian," Molly Raske, the school's principal on all other days of the year, wrote in a Facebook post. "A couple of natural born leaders ... giving Mrs. Raske a run for her money for sure."

Connor, right, and Christian Stewart, back, hand out gum to a class at Nisswa Elementary School as part of their duties as Principal for a Day on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. Contributed / Nisswa Elementary School

The boys started their day with a staff meeting before giving gum to all students. They jumped on a districtwide virtual elementary school principals meeting, observed Joe Koman's lesson, supported kindergarten recess and took the student council to Rafferty's Pizza.

Nisswa Elementary School Administrative Assistant Kelli Forsythe supervises Connor, middle, and Christian Stewart, who acted as Principals for a Day on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. Contributed / Nisswa Elementary School

They then went to A&W Restaurant for a rootbeer float, courtesy of A&W, which donates a float to every student, and ran the school's Turtle Races at the downtown Turtle Track.

"... and finished the day on the playground with their crew! Best day!" Raske wrote.