Two Crosslake men appointed to state boards

ST. PAUL — Two Crosslake residents were appointed to state boards.

Crosslake Fire Chief Chip Lohmiller was reappointed to the Board of Firefighter Training and Education, effective July 5 through Jan. 5, 2026

Daniel McAninch was named to the Board of Architecture, Engineering, Land Surveying, Landscape Architecture, Geoscience, and Interior Design. His term also runs through Jan. 5, 2026.