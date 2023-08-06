Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Two Crosslake men appointed to state boards

Chip Lohmiller and Daniel McAninch appointed

Today at 1:57 PM

ST. PAUL — Two Crosslake residents were appointed to state boards.

Crosslake Fire Chief Chip Lohmiller was reappointed to the Board of Firefighter Training and Education, effective July 5 through Jan. 5, 2026

Daniel McAninch was named to the Board of Architecture, Engineering, Land Surveying, Landscape Architecture, Geoscience, and Interior Design. His term also runs through Jan. 5, 2026.

