Tree sale pickup set May 11-12 in Brainerd

BRAINERD — The Crow Wing Soil and Water Conservation District will host the 24th landowner tree sale pickup from 8 am. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, May 11-12, in the safety building at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds.

The SWCD will continue a drive-thru process to pick up trees. Follow signs and cones to the safety building.

Read more local area news





Leftover stock will be added online Friday, May 12. The SWCD will accept online orders only at https://www.cwswcd.org/shop.

“Help us reach our goal of 1 million trees for Crow Wing County," Melissa Barrick, SWCD district manager, said in a news release. "Over the years landowners have planted over 842,652 trees. We are grateful to all our customers that continue to plant trees each year. Little by little, we are making a big difference.”

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

More information is available in a detailed video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uYAdW9p09qA.

ADVERTISEMENT

Or find information online at www.cwswcd.org, by email to tasha@cwswcd.org or by calling 218-828-6197.