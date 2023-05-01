99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Tree sale pickup set May 11-12 in Brainerd

Pick up SWCD trees from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds safety building

By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 4:57 AM

BRAINERD — The Crow Wing Soil and Water Conservation District will host the 24th landowner tree sale pickup from 8 am. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, May 11-12, in the safety building at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds.

The SWCD will continue a drive-thru process to pick up trees. Follow signs and cones to the safety building.

Leftover stock will be added online Friday, May 12. The SWCD will accept online orders only at https://www.cwswcd.org/shop.

“Help us reach our goal of 1 million trees for Crow Wing County," Melissa Barrick, SWCD district manager, said in a news release. "Over the years landowners have planted over 842,652 trees. We are grateful to all our customers that continue to plant trees each year. Little by little, we are making a big difference.”

More information is available in a detailed video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uYAdW9p09qA.

Or find information online at www.cwswcd.org, by email to tasha@cwswcd.org or by calling 218-828-6197.

