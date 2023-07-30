Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, July 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Tickets on sale for Nisswa Christmas Home Tour

All proceeds from October event benefit Lakes Area Food Shelf

072923-christmas-tour-of-homes.jpg
Screen shot from lafshometour.com
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 2:57 PM

NISSWA — The Lakes Area Food Shelf in Pequot Lakes, in partnership with several downtown Nisswa merchants, has opened ticket sales for the 32nd annual Nisswa Christmas Home Tour, to be held Oct. 19-21.

Tickets are $40 per person and can be purchased at www.LAFSHomeTour.com or at Old Crowe Gatherings in downtown Nisswa. Sponsors are Olde Crowe Gatherings, Buffalo Plaid, Anchored In, Crew and Northern Sweets & Gift.

Read more local area news

Ticket holders will be shuttled from the Nisswa Chamber of Commerce to two homes elaborately decorated for the holidays by the participating merchants.

"Years ago I needed help. The people at the food shelf cared for me and my family,” Kim Piehl, owner of Olde Crow Gatherings, said in a news release. “Christmas Tour of Homes has been my way to give back."

ADVERTISEMENT

"When we can use our talents in a way that helps our community, and it's a blessing for individuals in need of a blessing, it’s not a burden but a joy,” Monte Yorken and Charli Nelson, owners of Buffalo Plaid, said.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

The food shelf is serving an unprecedented number of people suffering from food insecurity.

“We had a record year in 2022 and halfway through 2023, it looks like we’ll break another one,“ LAFS Director Kathy Adams said in the news release. “The end of pandemic relief programs combined with rising food prices are pushing many of our friends and neighbors to continue to use the food shelf.”

“We are so thankful for this gift from the Nisswa merchants,” said LAFS Board Chair Tim Moore. “We are fortunate to have business owners who recognize LAFS is a community food shelf thriving on community support.”

The Lakes Area Food Shelf has served the Brainerd lakes area since 1980. Donald M. Messick, a former grocery executive who lived in Pequot Lakes, established the food shelf with the help of Lutheran Church of the Cross and Christ Community Church, both of Nisswa.

Due to its rapid growth, they were named Lakes Area Food Shelf in 1991. The food shelf is a 501(c)(3) charitable nonprofit that operates solely on financial, food and other donations.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
HO donors 1.jpg
Local
Crosslake model train club accepts HO scale donation
1d ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
040922-pl-police-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: July 29, 2023
1d ago
card-games-3-metro.jpg
Local
Card Games: Results from week of July 17, 2023, listed
1d ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
040922-pl-police-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: July 29, 2023
1d ago
EchoJournalNEWS.jpg
Local
Breezy Point to host Night to Unite on Aug. 1
1d ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
crow-wing-sheriff-reports-2023.jpg
Local
Three injured in head-on collision in Ideal Township
2d ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
cast-your-votes-2023-shutterstock.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Cast Your Votes now, in the 2023 'Best of the Brainerd Lakes' Contest!
May 31
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal