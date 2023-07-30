Tickets on sale for Nisswa Christmas Home Tour

NISSWA — The Lakes Area Food Shelf in Pequot Lakes, in partnership with several downtown Nisswa merchants, has opened ticket sales for the 32nd annual Nisswa Christmas Home Tour, to be held Oct. 19-21.

Tickets are $40 per person and can be purchased at www.LAFSHomeTour.com or at Old Crowe Gatherings in downtown Nisswa. Sponsors are Olde Crowe Gatherings, Buffalo Plaid, Anchored In, Crew and Northern Sweets & Gift.

Ticket holders will be shuttled from the Nisswa Chamber of Commerce to two homes elaborately decorated for the holidays by the participating merchants.

"Years ago I needed help. The people at the food shelf cared for me and my family,” Kim Piehl, owner of Olde Crow Gatherings, said in a news release. “Christmas Tour of Homes has been my way to give back."

"When we can use our talents in a way that helps our community, and it's a blessing for individuals in need of a blessing, it’s not a burden but a joy,” Monte Yorken and Charli Nelson, owners of Buffalo Plaid, said.

The food shelf is serving an unprecedented number of people suffering from food insecurity.

“We had a record year in 2022 and halfway through 2023, it looks like we’ll break another one,“ LAFS Director Kathy Adams said in the news release. “The end of pandemic relief programs combined with rising food prices are pushing many of our friends and neighbors to continue to use the food shelf.”

“We are so thankful for this gift from the Nisswa merchants,” said LAFS Board Chair Tim Moore. “We are fortunate to have business owners who recognize LAFS is a community food shelf thriving on community support.”

The Lakes Area Food Shelf has served the Brainerd lakes area since 1980. Donald M. Messick, a former grocery executive who lived in Pequot Lakes, established the food shelf with the help of Lutheran Church of the Cross and Christ Community Church, both of Nisswa.

Due to its rapid growth, they were named Lakes Area Food Shelf in 1991. The food shelf is a 501(c)(3) charitable nonprofit that operates solely on financial, food and other donations.