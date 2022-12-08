Three longtime Pequot Lakes city employees leave their posts

PEQUOT LAKES — Three longtime Pequot Lakes city employees were honored Monday, Dec. 5, as they move on from working for the city.

Dawn Bittner retired Nov. 25 from her job as zoning specialist after 21 years with the city.

retired Nov. 25 from her job as zoning specialist after 21 years with the city. Tom Nelson retired Nov. 30 as Pequot Lakes Fire District chief and firefighter. He served with the fire department in Pequot Lakes for 26 1/2 years, the last 19 as fire chief.

Eric Klang will resign effective Jan. 1 after 11 years as Pequot Lakes police chief after being elected Crow Wing County sheriff effective in 2023.

Nelson said in his resignation letter he thoroughly enjoyed his years with the department and participating in community events.

“We serve an amazing community. It never ceases to amaze me the generosity and support we receive from them,” Nelson wrote.

The fire district - a joint venture with Pequot Lakes and Breezy Point - had one applicant for the chief position, Mike Schwankl; and two applicants for the two assistant chief positions, Daren Nordby and Trevor Lang.

The fire district board appointed all three.

Regarding the open police chief position, the council approved a job description and will accept applications through Friday, Dec. 9.

In other business Monday, the council acknowledged a $15 per hour increase in hourly legal services rates from Flaherty & Hood, P.A.

