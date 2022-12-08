Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Three longtime Pequot Lakes city employees leave their posts

Zoning specialist and fire chief retire from those positions; police chief will become Crow Wing County sheriff

Pequot Lakes retirees honored Dec. 5, 2022.JPG
From left are Pequot Lakes City Council members Scott Pederson and Cheri Seils, Mayor Tyler Gardner, retired Zoning Specialist Dawn Bittner, council member Pete Clement, retired Fire Chief Tom Nelson and council member Dan Ronning at the Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, city council meeting in the council chambers.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal
Nancy Vogt
By Nancy Vogt
December 08, 2022 07:01 AM
PEQUOT LAKES — Three longtime Pequot Lakes city employees were honored Monday, Dec. 5, as they move on from working for the city.

  • Dawn Bittner retired Nov. 25 from her job as zoning specialist after 21 years with the city.
  • Tom Nelson retired Nov. 30 as Pequot Lakes Fire District chief and firefighter. He served with the fire department in Pequot Lakes for 26 1/2 years, the last 19 as fire chief.
We serve an amazing community. It never ceases to amaze me the generosity and support we receive from them.
Tom Nelson

  • Eric Klang will resign effective Jan. 1 after 11 years as Pequot Lakes police chief after being elected Crow Wing County sheriff effective in 2023.
Nelson said in his resignation letter he thoroughly enjoyed his years with the department and participating in community events.

“We serve an amazing community. It never ceases to amaze me the generosity and support we receive from them,” Nelson wrote.

The fire district - a joint venture with Pequot Lakes and Breezy Point - had one applicant for the chief position, Mike Schwankl; and two applicants for the two assistant chief positions, Daren Nordby and Trevor Lang.

The fire district board appointed all three.

Regarding the open police chief position, the council approved a job description and will accept applications through Friday, Dec. 9.

In other business Monday, the council acknowledged a $15 per hour increase in hourly legal services rates from Flaherty & Hood, P.A.

Nancy Vogt, editor, may be reached at 218-855-5877 or nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com . Follow her on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Nancy.

Nancy Vogt
By Nancy Vogt
Nancy Vogt is editor of the Pineandlakes Echo Journal, a weekly newspaper that covers eight communities in the Pequot Lakes-Pine River areas - from Nisswa to Hackensack and Pequot Lakes to Crosslake.

She started as editor of the Lake Country Echo in July 2006, and continued in that role when the Lake Country Echo and the Pine River Journal combined in September 2013 to become the Pineandlakes Echo Journal. She worked for the Brainerd Dispatch from 1992-2006 in various roles.

She covers Nisswa, Pequot Lakes, Lake Shore and Crosslake city councils, as well as writes feature stories, news stories and personal columns (Vogt's Notes). She also takes photos at community events.

Contact her at nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or 218-855-5877 with story ideas or questions. Be sure to leave a voicemail message!
