Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, July 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Three injured in head-on collision in Ideal Township

Driver veers into wrong lane on County Road 16

crow-wing-sheriff-reports-2023.jpg
Photo illustration / Shutterstock.com / PineandLakes.com
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 4:57 PM

IDEAL TOWNSHIP — Three people were injured Tuesday, Aug. 25, following a head-on collision on County Road 16 in Ideal Township, according to the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office.

A 43 year old Pequot Lakes man traveling west on County Road Road 16 near Forest Knolls Road was struck head-on when a vehicle driven by a 23 year old Pine River woman traveling east veered into the wrong lane.

Read more local area news

The Pine River driver had an 18 year old male passenger from Pine River in the vehicle.

All three parties suffered injuries and were transported via ambulance to Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center.

There was no evidence of impairment for either driver.

ADVERTISEMENT

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

Pequot Lakes, Crosslake and Breezy Point police departments assisted Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office, along with the Ideal Fire Department and North Ambulance.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center East Bank Hospital.jpg
Health
Fairview, Sanford end merger talks; Sanford cites lack of support from 'certain Minnesota stakeholders'
1h ago
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
up-north-business-bites-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Business Bites: Pine River Chamber director resigns
2h ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Butterfly Release 7-15 5.JPG
Local
Butterflies released at Breezy Point Cemetery
10h ago
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
crow-wing-sheriff-reports-2023.jpg
Local
Motorist arrested for rear-end collision with tractor in Mission
1h ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
blizzard like winter weather snow
Minnesota
Here’s the bill: Last winter’s plowing cost Minnesota $174 million
4h ago
 · 
By  John Myers
Mike Smith.jpg
Local
Legacy Chorale of Greater Minnesota opens auditions for all choirs
1d ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
cast-your-votes-2023-shutterstock.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Cast Your Votes now, in the 2023 'Best of the Brainerd Lakes' Contest!
May 31
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal