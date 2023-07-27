Three injured in head-on collision in Ideal Township

IDEAL TOWNSHIP — Three people were injured Tuesday, Aug. 25, following a head-on collision on County Road 16 in Ideal Township, according to the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office.

A 43 year old Pequot Lakes man traveling west on County Road Road 16 near Forest Knolls Road was struck head-on when a vehicle driven by a 23 year old Pine River woman traveling east veered into the wrong lane.

Read more local area news





The Pine River driver had an 18 year old male passenger from Pine River in the vehicle.

All three parties suffered injuries and were transported via ambulance to Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center.

There was no evidence of impairment for either driver.

ADVERTISEMENT

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

Pequot Lakes, Crosslake and Breezy Point police departments assisted Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office, along with the Ideal Fire Department and North Ambulance.