Theater, essential oils and tie dying classes set in Pequot Lakes

PEQUOT LAKES — Pequot Lakes Community Education offers the following upcoming classes. Register online at isd186.org under Community Education or call 218-568-9200.

Read more local area news





Prairie Fire Children's Theatre — "Robin Hood:" 3:30-7:45 p.m. Monday, April 24, for auditions; 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 28, and 11 a.m. Saturday, April 29, for performances, all in the Pequot Lakes High School auditorium. Fee: $49 per child with a $10 discount per additional family member.

In this version of "Robin Hood," the characters fight to save the Sherwood Forest from being turned into a mall.

No experience is necessary for performers. All children will receive a role. A rehearsal schedule will be handed out after auditions.

Tickets for performances are available online at www.isd186.org under "Event Tickets" and by phone at 218-568-9200.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ladies Essential Oil Bracelet Make and Take: 6-7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at Squirrelly Mama in Crosslake Town Square. Fee: $50.

Ashley Diederich will lead an evening bracelet making class with refreshments. Each participant will leave with two custom essential oil bracelets.

Youth Squirt Gun Tie-Dye Shirt Fun: Noon-1:30 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at Squirrelly Mama in Crosslake Town Square. Fee: $26.

Children ages 4-11 are invited to make tie-dye Crosslake Town Square T-shirts. Participants will receive snacks, a custom shirt and an afternoon of fun.