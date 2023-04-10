50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Read Today's Paper Monday, April 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Theater, essential oils and tie dying classes set in Pequot Lakes

Classes start April 15

pequot-lakes-community-ed-logo.jpg
Pequot Lakes Community Education logo
Today at 4:57 AM

PEQUOT LAKES — Pequot Lakes Community Education offers the following upcoming classes. Register online at isd186.org under Community Education or call 218-568-9200.

Read more local area news

  • Prairie Fire Children's Theatre — "Robin Hood:" 3:30-7:45 p.m. Monday, April 24, for auditions; 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 28, and 11 a.m. Saturday, April 29, for performances, all in the Pequot Lakes High School auditorium. Fee: $49 per child with a $10 discount per additional family member.

In this version of "Robin Hood," the characters fight to save the Sherwood Forest from being turned into a mall.

No experience is necessary for performers. All children will receive a role. A rehearsal schedule will be handed out after auditions.

Tickets for performances are available online at www.isd186.org under "Event Tickets" and by phone at 218-568-9200.

ADVERTISEMENT

  • Ladies Essential Oil Bracelet Make and Take: 6-7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at Squirrelly Mama in Crosslake Town Square. Fee: $50.

Ashley Diederich will lead an evening bracelet making class with refreshments. Each participant will leave with two custom essential oil bracelets.

  • Youth Squirt Gun Tie-Dye Shirt Fun: Noon-1:30 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at Squirrelly Mama in Crosslake Town Square. Fee: $26.

Children ages 4-11 are invited to make tie-dye Crosslake Town Square T-shirts. Participants will receive snacks, a custom shirt and an afternoon of fun.

What To Read Next
epaper highlights.png
Local
E-paper highlights: March 30-April 4, 2023
April 08, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Local
Frozen Fore raises $60K for local charities
April 08, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Reading tournament.jpg
Local
Pine River-Backus second graders read over 20,000 minutes
April 08, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
040723-last-windrow-rural-free-delivery.jpg
Members Only
Columns
The Last Windrow: He delivered more than just the mail to our rural farm
April 08, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  John Wetrosky
Julie Tesch.jpg
Local
Future of Rural Minnesota is topic of Rosenmeier Forum on April 12 in Brainerd
April 09, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
cass-sheriff-reports-2023.jpg
Local
Cass County participating in Severe Weather Awareness Week
April 09, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
022622-police-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: April 8, 2023
April 08, 2023 05:57 AM