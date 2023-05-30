The Pequot Lakes Class of 2023 has grown up

Good evening and welcome family, friends, faculty and other supporters. We are excited and honored to be here tonight to celebrate our graduating class.

To the class of 2023, we grew up.

We have always wanted to grow up. In elementary school, we couldn’t wait to move to the big school where our role models could be found. In middle school, all we wanted was to make it to high school and finally carry our backpacks to class.

As underclassmen, we couldn’t wait to get our driver’s licenses. We have always wanted to enter the next chapter.

Finally, this last chapter has come to a close. Some of us have been eagerly counting down the days,

And some of us went home and cried when we saw the senior countdown. Whether you are elated or terrified, the day has come and we must say goodbye to the halls of Pequot Lakes. Pequot Lakes Schools have facilitated our growth throughout the past 13 years. We have grown up from doing rocket math to solving quadratic equations.

We learned the important skills of empathy, respect and kindness. And we also learned that the mitochondria is the powerhouse of the cell — can’t wait to use that in my everyday life as an adult.

Another important lesson we learned in science class was to waft, not smell, chemicals. Kade Mudgett learned this the hard way in sixth grade with barium bromide. Who knew that the lab safety videos we watched for a week at the beginning of the year actually mattered?

After Kade smelled the chemical, Mrs. McKenna had to turn on the eyewash station to spray out Kade's nose. This is just one of the many valuable and memorable lessons we have learned over the years.

As we have grown up we have changed, and so has the world around us. We have lived through pivotal moments in society’s history. We have lived through four presidents, the development of self-driving cars and a global pandemic.

COVID introduced us to a new style of learning. It highlighted the importance of adaptability and the ability to pivot in the face of unexpected changes.

While we have changed and so has the world, there are some things at Pequot Lakes that will continue to remain the same. The band of science and history teachers will continue to own the senior hallway and make it awkward for any kid to pass through their conversation. Underclassmen will still not understand what seniority is.

And, we can only hope that Mr. Martig will never stop telling people just how smart he is.

We grew up, and in that time the class of 2023 has had some pretty notable achievements that we would like to recognize today. First, we would like to note that according to Patty, our wonderful food service director, our grade holds the title for most food fights held in the commons area during lunch.

Those of us who sat in the danger zone knew it was going to be a bad day when there was corn on the menu.

Another memorable accomplishment is that we might be the only grade to have had one of our very own release a song in middle school. Yo J Brenzi currently has 66.5K listens and will forever be the No. 1 SoundCloud hit of all time in our hearts.

We would also like to take a moment to congratulate ourselves on being back-to-back powderpuff champions. It took hard work, great coaching and absolutely no practice to bring home these titles.

We would also like to unofficially name Sophia Nordby as the MVP and thank her for making a last-minute entrance into the 2022 season. We could not have done it without you, and we are not kidding.

Our class also unofficially holds the record for the most parking lot cookouts. If there’s a day in the early spring that is hotter than 45 degrees, chances are you could enter the student parking lot and find a grilled hot dog to eat for lunch.

Hopefully you were not there the day the budget was tight and “fun dogs” were purchased. Everyone got sick, but more importantly learned the valuable life lesson that you should not be cheap when buying hot dogs.

Among these achievements, one of our class’s most impressive was our ability to create connections with others and truly make a positive impact on the school. Class of '23, we thank you for that. The immense support for others, leadership skills, school spirit and determination to improve has been apparent from the beginning.

We grew up, and we will continue to grow up. Class of '23, please take a moment to look around. You are seated amongst the future of America. Future doctors, teachers, police officers, entrepreneurs and so much more. I can say confidently that I know that each and every one of you will go on to do great things.

Take the values and lessons that Pequot Lakes has taught you and go make a difference in the world.

Class of 2023, most importantly, we made it. Each one of us has earned the title of being a Pequot Lakes High School graduate. We have all worked hard, put in countless hours, and it has finally paid off. We are proud to be Patriots and wish you luck in all of your future endeavors. We have all grown as individuals and will continue to grow up.

Thank you and congratulations.

Quinn Trottier and Brea Eckes are Pequot Lakes Class of 2023 graduates.