'The Great Gatsby' opens Feb. 17 in Pequot Lakes

Pequot Lakes Community Theater play will be staged Feb. 17-19 and 24-26

Daisy Buchanan (Meredyth Anderson) and Jay Gatsby (Eddie Binda) against the backdrop of New York City..JPG
Daisy Buchanan, played by Meredyth Anderson, and Jay Gatsby, played by Eddie Binda, are shown against the backdrop of New York City during a February 2023 rehearsal of "The Great Gatsby," to be performed for two weekends in Pequot Lakes.
Contributed / Pequot Lakes Community Education
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
February 16, 2023 04:57 PM

"The Great Gatsby"

  • Who: Pequot Lakes Community Theater/Greater Lakes Area Performing Arts
  • When: Fridays-Sundays, Feb. 17-19 and 24-26; 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays
  • Where: Pequot Lakes High School auditorium
  • Tickets: $15 for adults, $13 for seniors, $10 for students. Call 218-568-9200 or visit glapa.org
