'The Great Gatsby' opens Feb. 17 in Pequot Lakes
Pequot Lakes Community Theater play will be staged Feb. 17-19 and 24-26
"The Great Gatsby"
- Who: Pequot Lakes Community Theater/Greater Lakes Area Performing Arts
- When: Fridays-Sundays, Feb. 17-19 and 24-26; 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays
- Where: Pequot Lakes High School auditorium
- Tickets: $15 for adults, $13 for seniors, $10 for students. Call 218-568-9200 or visit glapa.org
