The Chocolate Ox and Adirondack Coffee in Nisswa have new owners
Find other Nisswa news courtesy of the Nisswa Chamber
NISSWA — Following are announcements the Nisswa Chamber of Commerce included in its April 4 and 11 edition of the Nisswa News emailed newsletter under a new feature called "The Skinny: Quick bites of news that you need to know:"
- Doug Miller, who owned Turtle Town Books and Gifts with his wife, Mary, has passed away. View his obituary at https://www.brenny.com/obituaries/douglas-miller .
- Prep work has started for the new roundabout that will be constructed on County Road 77 at the Grand View Lodge entrance. Trees have begun to come down.
- The Chocolate Ox has sold to longtime employee Kelsey Bean. She has managed the downtown Nisswa location for the last 18 years.
- The Fun Sisters remodel is complete! Stop in to check it out — it's beautiful.
- A souvenir shop with Minnesota-sourced goods will be opening in the space The Granary formerly occupied.
- The owners of Simpler Thymes have retired. Angry Minnow Vintage now occupies that space.
- Nisswa Tax is now H&R Block.
- Mark Loschko, owner of Rafferty's Pizza, has purchased Adirondack Coffee from Deb Cruz.
- The new Sportland Outdoor Outfitters is open! They are located just south of the Holiday gas station in Nisswa.
- Eclectic Sole has sold and will now be Gull Soles, owned by Mike and Susan McFarland.
ADVERTISEMENT