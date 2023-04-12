99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
The Chocolate Ox and Adirondack Coffee in Nisswa have new owners

Find other Nisswa news courtesy of the Nisswa Chamber

nisswa-news-from-the-nisswa-coc.jpg
Nisswa News is the Nisswa Chamber of Commerce's weekly emailed newsletter.
Contributed / Nisswa Chamber of Commerce
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 7:57 AM

NISSWA — Following are announcements the Nisswa Chamber of Commerce included in its April 4 and 11 edition of the Nisswa News emailed newsletter under a new feature called "The Skinny: Quick bites of news that you need to know:"

  • Doug Miller, who owned Turtle Town Books and Gifts with his wife, Mary, has passed away. View his obituary at https://www.brenny.com/obituaries/douglas-miller .
  • Prep work has started for the new roundabout that will be constructed on County Road 77 at the Grand View Lodge entrance. Trees have begun to come down.
  • The Chocolate Ox has sold to longtime employee Kelsey Bean. She has managed the downtown Nisswa location for the last 18 years.
  • The Fun Sisters remodel is complete! Stop in to check it out — it's beautiful.
  • A souvenir shop with Minnesota-sourced goods will be opening in the space The Granary formerly occupied.
  • The owners of Simpler Thymes have retired. Angry Minnow Vintage now occupies that space.
  • Nisswa Tax is now H&R Block.
  • Mark Loschko, owner of Rafferty's Pizza, has purchased Adirondack Coffee from Deb Cruz.
  • The new Sportland Outdoor Outfitters is open! They are located just south of the Holiday gas station in Nisswa.
  • Eclectic Sole has sold and will now be Gull Soles, owned by Mike and Susan McFarland.
