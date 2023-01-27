STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Friday, January 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The c-c-cold is coming just in time for the Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza

With below zero windchills, here's the weather forecast and tips for participants to stay safe and warm

012723-frozen-man-fish-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration / Shutterstock.com
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
January 27, 2023 03:57 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

NISSWA — Here’s by far the best tip for anglers heading onto Gull Lake’s Hole-in-the-Day Bay on Saturday, Jan. 28, for the Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza.

BUNDLE UP.

Arctic air is on its way with daytime high temperatures in the low single digits Saturday.

Windchills are still going to be in the low to mid single digits below zero.
Nathan Lynum

Unlike the cold snap the area saw around Christmastime, this will be less wind driven and more arctic air, said Nathan Lynum, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Duluth.

The temperature overnight Friday to 7-8 a.m. Saturday is expected in the general range of 10 below to 15 below zero.

ADVERTISEMENT

“By about 8-9 a.m. (Saturday) or so we’ll see a bit of an uptick in temperatures through the morning,” Lynum said.

More on the ice fishing extravaganza
Ice Fishing Extravaganza chair co-chair.JPG
Local
10,000 anglers ready to drop a line in Gull Lake
The "world's largest charitable ice fishing tournament" got the all-clear after the ice check revealed 15 inches of ice in the bay
January 27, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
Local
15 inches of ice means Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza 2023 is officially a go Jan. 28
January 21, 2023 11:36 AM

But that's just the air temperature.

“Windchills are still going to be in the low to mid single digits below zero,” Lynum said, with windchills Friday at 20 below zero.

He advised those at the contest and anyone venturing outside in this kind of weather to dress in layers and to have extra layers on hand to add if needed.

Keep exposed skin covered, he said, and try to limit time outside in those cold windchills. At least have a place to go warm up.

Sheena Ziegler, Brainerd Jaycees marketing coordinator for the Ice Fishing Extravaganza, told the Brainerd Dispatch the best advice for anglers venturing out onto the ice of Hole-in-the-Day Bay on Saturday on Gull Lake is to be prepared.

Read more local area news
012423-newman-patch.jpg
Local
Pine River-Backus Scouts hold honors meeting
Guest of honor was retiring Scoutmaster Denton Newman Jr.
January 27, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
PL Speech 1-25.jpg
Local
Broskovetz, Kibwaa take first for Pequot Lakes speech team
Kibwaa was first in extemporaneous speaking, while Broskovetz won in discussion
January 27, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Common Goods Bingo.JPG
Local
Common Goods of Baxter, Crosslake and Crosby to host bingo challenge
Bingo winners may earn a shopping spree
January 27, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
0122pine-river-chamber-website.jpg
Local
Pine River Chamber of Commerce begins executive director search
Feb. 2 meeting will update members and residents on the search, as well as other plans for the coming year
January 27, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
0930pl-pequot-lakes-library-website.jpg
Local
Pequot Lakes Library is closed when city hall or school is closed
Updated open status is available at the library website
January 27, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Claire Nagel

“I really think it's all about warming up, knowing elements, doing your research, making sure you have the proper gear,” Ziegler said.

That proper gear includes bundling up, dressing in layers, using hand warmers, wearing heavy boots and knowing where the Mr. Buddy Heater ticket tent and first aid tent are on site.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Brainerd Jaycees also will have complimentary hand warmers to give away, but the number is limited and Ziegler suggested anglers also make sure to bring their own.

Most important, Ziegler said, is making sure children who are participating are prepared as well and checked on regularly during the contest.

“We have a lot of kiddos that come out and fish, this is a family-friendly event, but make sure they’re feeling OK, too,” Ziegler said.

Another good piece of advice — anglers competing in the contest should remember to bring a pick or chisel with them to reopen the holes they will be fishing out of.

Be safe, be smart, know what you are feeling. We live in the elements, many people are coming to Minnesota, let’s make sure we don’t have anyone get hurt.
Sheena Ziegler

And when the hole is open, Ziegler advised using something — like a coffee can with lit charcoal in it — to keep it open. Propane tanks are not allowed on buses so unless an angler plans to walk or drive themselves to the contest site, Ziegler recommended against bringing portable heaters.

She also advised people to be mindful of their alcohol consumption during the contest as too much alcohol can lead to a false sense of warmth and other problems.

“Be safe, be smart, know what you are feeling,” Ziegler said. “We live in the elements, many people are coming to Minnesota, let’s make sure we don’t have anyone get hurt.

“Be safe and have fun, absolutely.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Lynum said this cold snap is expected to last from Friday night into Wednesday night, Feb. 1, before potentially warming up into the single digits above zero.

Following is a forecast from the National Weather Service in Duluth:

  • Friday afternoon, Jan. 27: Scattered flurries before 5 p.m. Partly sunny, with a temperature falling to around 11 by 5 p.m. Blustery, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
  • Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6 below zero. Blustery, with a northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
  • Saturday, Jan. 28: Partly sunny and cold, with a high near 5. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
  • Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 17 below zero. Windchill values between 20 below and 30 below zero. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
  • Sunday, Jan. 29: Partly sunny and cold, with a high near 1. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Related Topics: NISSWABRAINERDBRAINERD JAYCEES ICE FISHING EXTRAVAGANZAOUTDOORS RECREATIONFISHING
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Local
Central Lakes Rotary seeks to raise awareness of human trafficking
The Rotary club has a mission to end human trafficking in the area
January 27, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Dress for cold weather.png
Local
Snow and arctic cold to descend across Brainerd lakes area
Snow will be light to moderate, but expect the longest period of arctic air and subzero temperatures so far this winter
January 26, 2023 04:48 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
18aug02_019.jpeg
Local
Biden halts new mining near Boundary Waters for 20 years
The administration is bringing back an Obama-era decision, later reversed by Trump, that bans new mineral leases on 225,500 acres of the Superior National Forest for the next two decades.
January 26, 2023 03:45 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
3903683+1228_Nisswa-sign-close-up.jpg
Local
Nisswa City Council agrees to close a public water access during fishing extravaganza
The reason is to help manage the number of vehicles on the Hole-in-the-Day Bay ice during the Jan. 28 event
January 26, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt