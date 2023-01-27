The c-c-cold is coming just in time for the Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza

NISSWA — Here’s by far the best tip for anglers heading onto Gull Lake’s Hole-in-the-Day Bay on Saturday, Jan. 28, for the Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza.

BUNDLE UP.

Arctic air is on its way with daytime high temperatures in the low single digits Saturday.

Windchills are still going to be in the low to mid single digits below zero. Nathan Lynum

Unlike the cold snap the area saw around Christmastime, this will be less wind driven and more arctic air, said Nathan Lynum, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Duluth.

The temperature overnight Friday to 7-8 a.m. Saturday is expected in the general range of 10 below to 15 below zero.

ADVERTISEMENT

“By about 8-9 a.m. (Saturday) or so we’ll see a bit of an uptick in temperatures through the morning,” Lynum said.

But that's just the air temperature.

“Windchills are still going to be in the low to mid single digits below zero,” Lynum said, with windchills Friday at 20 below zero.

He advised those at the contest and anyone venturing outside in this kind of weather to dress in layers and to have extra layers on hand to add if needed.

Keep exposed skin covered, he said, and try to limit time outside in those cold windchills. At least have a place to go warm up.

Sheena Ziegler, Brainerd Jaycees marketing coordinator for the Ice Fishing Extravaganza, told the Brainerd Dispatch the best advice for anglers venturing out onto the ice of Hole-in-the-Day Bay on Saturday on Gull Lake is to be prepared.

“I really think it's all about warming up, knowing elements, doing your research, making sure you have the proper gear,” Ziegler said.

That proper gear includes bundling up, dressing in layers, using hand warmers, wearing heavy boots and knowing where the Mr. Buddy Heater ticket tent and first aid tent are on site.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Brainerd Jaycees also will have complimentary hand warmers to give away, but the number is limited and Ziegler suggested anglers also make sure to bring their own.

Most important, Ziegler said, is making sure children who are participating are prepared as well and checked on regularly during the contest.

“We have a lot of kiddos that come out and fish, this is a family-friendly event, but make sure they’re feeling OK, too,” Ziegler said.

Another good piece of advice — anglers competing in the contest should remember to bring a pick or chisel with them to reopen the holes they will be fishing out of.

Be safe, be smart, know what you are feeling. We live in the elements, many people are coming to Minnesota, let’s make sure we don’t have anyone get hurt. Sheena Ziegler

And when the hole is open, Ziegler advised using something — like a coffee can with lit charcoal in it — to keep it open. Propane tanks are not allowed on buses so unless an angler plans to walk or drive themselves to the contest site, Ziegler recommended against bringing portable heaters.

She also advised people to be mindful of their alcohol consumption during the contest as too much alcohol can lead to a false sense of warmth and other problems.

“Be safe, be smart, know what you are feeling,” Ziegler said. “We live in the elements, many people are coming to Minnesota, let’s make sure we don’t have anyone get hurt.

“Be safe and have fun, absolutely.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Lynum said this cold snap is expected to last from Friday night into Wednesday night, Feb. 1, before potentially warming up into the single digits above zero.

Following is a forecast from the National Weather Service in Duluth: