Thanks to all who made Pine River's 150th Celebration a success

The Pine River 150th Celebration Committee would like to express thanks to the many who helped to make the entire weekend a success.

The committee began planning almost two years ago to define what our goals were. We wanted to share Pine River’s history , celebrate our 150th birthday and create an event that would involve the entire community.

As we planned, we formed smaller groups to be able to give attention to each of the events we wanted to happen. We are a small group — incidentally, all of us are senior citizens — who worked under the Chamber of Commerce umbrella.

The core events we chose were: A quilt show, to feature antique quilts and show our heritage; a car show, featuring — of course — the oldest vehicles we could find; Wefelmeyer Picklefest, to celebrate the first “factory” and early history of Pine River ; and a history tour, which included the historic train depot, Pine Ridge Cemetery and the location of George Barclay’s first trading post.

A parade was a must, and that included some of the antique cars among many other entries. Kids games were to be held near the dam following the parade.

The all school reunion was planned to bring alumni and families back to Pine River to celebrate, renew old acquaintances and see the town as it is today.

A variety show was held both Friday and Saturday evenings. This was composed of almost all (but not quite) Pine River alumni of all ages. It even included a lumberjack skit written by a well-known local author. What an awesome show of talent that came together and packed the house.

Not to be outdone, 21 of our former Miss Pine Rivers came together to ride on a float and win the best float prize!

We are all proud to have taken a part in making this happen. Of course, this small committee did not do it on their own. We started with sponsorships and were pleased that we had very positive response right from the beginning.

Businesses stepped up in every way possible and never turned us down when we asked for assistance.

As planning progressed, many churches and organizations added their events to the schedule. This rounded out the days with food opportunities, tours, sales and much more.

A huge thank you to every individual, our family members and groups who came forth and served alongside us to make this a celebration to go down in Pine River’s history books . Thank you all, from Pine River’s 150th Celebration Committee.

Pine River’s 150th Celebration Committee includes Annette Houg, Colleen Moser, Pat Johnson, Betty McAllister, Bunny Witt, Sharon Gensmer, Gary Moser, Collin Swift and Leo Witt.