Temps soar 55 degrees higher for second annual Bobber Bocce on Ice in Pequot Lakes
25 four-person, coed teams compete in event that's half bocce ball, half curling on Sibley Lake
PEQUOT LAKES — What a difference a year makes.
The second annual Bobber Bocce on Ice event was held Saturday, Feb. 11, on Sibley Lake in Pequot Lakes under a bright blue, sunny sky with the temperature at a balmy 40 degrees.
That compares to the inaugural event in 2022, when the temperature hovered around 15 degrees below zero. That makes for a 55-degree temperature difference.
DJ music blared on the Sibley Lake ice as 25 four-person, coed teams competed in the Pequot Lakes Chamber event that's half bocce ball and half curling.
The third annual Bobber Bocce on Ice will take place Feb. 10, 2024.
