News | Local
Temps soar 55 degrees higher for second annual Bobber Bocce on Ice in Pequot Lakes

25 four-person, coed teams compete in event that's half bocce ball, half curling on Sibley Lake

Bobber Bocce on Ice_4928.JPG
A Bobber Bocce on Ice competitor grimaces during his turn as teammates watch Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, on Sibley Lake in Pequot Lakes.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal
February 15, 2023 05:57 AM
PEQUOT LAKES — What a difference a year makes.

Bobber Bocce on Ice_4910.JPG
A man takes his turn at the Bobber Bocce on Ice event Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, on Sibley Lake in Pequot Lakes.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal
Bobber Bocce on Ice_4920.JPG
It was a fun day on the Sibley Lake ice in Pequot Lakes for the second annual Bobber Bocce on Ice event, sponsored by the Pequot Lakes Chamber.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

The second annual Bobber Bocce on Ice event was held Saturday, Feb. 11, on Sibley Lake in Pequot Lakes under a bright blue, sunny sky with the temperature at a balmy 40 degrees.

Bobber Bocce on Ice_4920.JPG
Community
klick! Photo Gallery: Pequot Lakes Bocce Ball on Ice 2023
Enjoy free access to klick! photo galleries on PineandLakes.com
February 14, 2023 03:09 PM

That compares to the inaugural event in 2022, when the temperature hovered around 15 degrees below zero. That makes for a 55-degree temperature difference.

DJ music blared on the Sibley Lake ice as 25 four-person, coed teams competed in the Pequot Lakes Chamber event that's half bocce ball and half curling.

The third annual Bobber Bocce on Ice will take place Feb. 10, 2024.

