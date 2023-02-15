Temps soar 55 degrees higher for second annual Bobber Bocce on Ice in Pequot Lakes

PEQUOT LAKES — What a difference a year makes.

A man takes his turn at the Bobber Bocce on Ice event Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, on Sibley Lake in Pequot Lakes. Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

It was a fun day on the Sibley Lake ice in Pequot Lakes for the second annual Bobber Bocce on Ice event, sponsored by the Pequot Lakes Chamber. Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

The second annual Bobber Bocce on Ice event was held Saturday, Feb. 11, on Sibley Lake in Pequot Lakes under a bright blue, sunny sky with the temperature at a balmy 40 degrees.

That compares to the inaugural event in 2022, when the temperature hovered around 15 degrees below zero. That makes for a 55-degree temperature difference.

DJ music blared on the Sibley Lake ice as 25 four-person, coed teams competed in the Pequot Lakes Chamber event that's half bocce ball and half curling.

The third annual Bobber Bocce on Ice will take place Feb. 10, 2024.

