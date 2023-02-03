99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
TDS offers various scholarships

Scholarships are available to TDS customers only

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
February 03, 2023
TDS Telecommunications LLC seeks high school students to apply for a one-time $2,000 scholarship from the Minnesota Telecom Alliance Foundation.

The foundation will award six scholarships to high school seniors graduating in 2023. Two scholarships are available to apply for this year:

  • One $2,000 Jon Tollefson Technology Scholarship: To be eligible, applicants must be a high school senior with plans to major in telecommunications or information technology at a university, college or technical college and be a Minnesota resident.
  • One of five $2,000 general scholarships: To be eligible, applicants must be a high school senior with plans on attending postsecondary education at a university, college or technical college, be a Minnesota resident, and the applicant’s family must subscribe to at least one service from an MTA member company.

The scholarship application is available online at: https://www.mnta.org/resource/resmgr/forms/MTA-Scholarship-Form-2023.pdf .

Interested applicants should fill out the scholarship form, then combine it with their high school transcript, essay and class ranking.

Once completed, this application must be printed and submitted to your local telephone company manager by Feb. 17.

For TDS customers only, send your application to Angie Dickison, TDS, 525 Junction Road, Madison, WI 53717.

