Swimming, cross-country skiing and knitting lessons scheduled in January in Pequot Lakes

Classes start Jan. 9

pequot-lakes-community-ed-logo.jpg
Pequot Lakes Community Education logo
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
December 26, 2022 02:01 PM
PEQUOT LAKES — Pequot Lakes Community Education offers the following upcoming classes. Register online at isd186.org under Community Education or call 218-568-9200.

  • Swimming lessons: Jan. 9-Feb. 15 at the AmericInn in Jenkins. Fee: $60 for members of group lessons, $139-$240 for private family lessons depending on the number of children.

Instructor Vickey Leonard is accepting swimming lesson registration for both private family lessons and group lessons. Children will become better swimmers who are more comfortable around water in six half-hour sessions.

  • Cross country skiing for grades 2-6: Beginner lessons, 3:30-5 p.m. Mondays, Jan.9-Feb. 13, Eagle View Elementary School ski trails. Experienced lessons (beginner lessons is a prerequisite), 3:30-5 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 11-Feb. 15, Eagle View Elementary School and area ski trails. Fee: $50.

Instructors Deanne and Quinn Trottier will guide ski lessons for beginners and experienced cross-country skiers, sponsored in part by the Brainerd Nordic Ski Club.

Equipment may be provided for those who do not have any. Classes will be canceled in case of extreme cold or poor snow conditions, with the hope of making up missed classes later.

  • Kids Knitting: Scarves (grades 5 and up): 3:30-4:30 p.m. Mondays, Jan. 9-23, in Pequot Lakes High School Room C126. Fee: $15.

Students are required to know how to cast on, bind off, do a knit stitch, purl stitch, garter stitch and stockinette stitch.

Instructor Carol Pakewitz will guide students in skills including increasing stitches, decreasing stitches, reading a pattern and working with more than one color. Students will have the choice of several different scarf projects.

All supplies are included.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

