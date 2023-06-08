99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Sustaining wellness is topic of Nisswa Women's Club meeting

Event is June 15 at Drummond Winery in Brainerd

EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Photo illustration / Shutterstock.com
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 1:57 PM

NISSWA — The Nisswa Women's Club will meet Thursday, June 15, at Drummond Winery in Brainerd.

Read more local area news

Members may start arriving at 11:30 a.m. with lunch starting at noon.

The meeting topic is "Sustaining Wellness in our Community." David Jeremiason, from the Essentia Health St. Joseph's Foundation, will be the speaker.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

Margo Neva will offer an inspirational. Beth Medeiros, Maris Speckman, Pat Heinen, Barb O’Brien and Marian Anderson will serve as hostesses.

For more information, visit nisswawomensclub.org.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
2848439+car.crash.jpg
Local
Passenger suffers life-threatening injuries in Nisswa crash with semi
June 08, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Community
Nisswa Garden Club plant sale is June 10
June 08, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
IMG_8952 1.JPG
Community
'Bubble Wrap Girl' author coming to Nisswa
June 07, 2023 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Breezy-Point-city-hall-echo.jpg
Local
Decisions reached on Breezy Point disc golf course
June 07, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
060623-CO-weekly-reports-BWCAW.jpg
Northland Outdoors
CO Reports: Area officers work details in Boundary Waters
June 06, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Joe Albert, Communications coordinator | Division of Enforcement | MN DNR
Weekend Volunteers3. Jim Brandt.jpg
Local
Whitefish's Big Island may see big changes
May 24, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
prm-2023-best-of-contest.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Nominate your favs starting June 1, for the 2023 Best of the Brainerd Lakes Contest!
May 31, 2023 02:36 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal