Sustaining wellness is topic of Nisswa Women's Club meeting

NISSWA — The Nisswa Women's Club will meet Thursday, June 15, at Drummond Winery in Brainerd.

Members may start arriving at 11:30 a.m. with lunch starting at noon.

The meeting topic is "Sustaining Wellness in our Community." David Jeremiason, from the Essentia Health St. Joseph's Foundation, will be the speaker.

Margo Neva will offer an inspirational. Beth Medeiros, Maris Speckman, Pat Heinen, Barb O’Brien and Marian Anderson will serve as hostesses.

For more information, visit nisswawomensclub.org.