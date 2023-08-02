Suspect identified and located in Leech Lake boat hit and run

WALKER — Social media helped nab a suspect in an aquatic hit-and-run that occured July 28 on Leech Lake.

Just before 9 a.m. that day, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a boating incident on Leech Lake near Chase on the Lake and the city of Walker pier and docks.

A pontoon struck a section of the dock causing significant damage to two large sections and a pontoon that was tied to the dock. Image from Cass County Sheriff's Office / Walker Minnesota Facebook page

According to a news release from the sheriff's office, information from callers indicated that a pontoon had struck a section of the dock, causing significant damage to two large sections of the dock and a pontoon that was tied to the dock and not occupied.

The Walker Police Department arrived and learned that the suspect pontoon had left the area.

Witnesses reported that a single male operator was on the watercraft and he did not stop after the crash. Witnesses took several photos of the watercraft and operator and the images were circulated on social media.

The pontoon and operator were not initially identified or located. There were no injuries reported from the incident.

On July 29, the sheriff’s office received an anonymous social media tip of the identity and location of the operator and suspect pontoon. Deputies responded to the location and interviewed the suspect about the incident.

The suspect is now cooperating fully with the ongoing investigation. When the investigation is complete, the incident will be referred to the Cass County Attorney’s Office for formal charges.

The suspect's identity is being withheld until formal charges are filed. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office thanks the public for their assistance with the investigation.