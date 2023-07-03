Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Monday, July 3

Suspect arrested for July 3 stabbing in Crosslake

Victim flown to Minneapolis hospital with numerous stab wounds

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 4:26 PM

CROSSLAKE — Crosslake police arrested a suspect Monday, July 3, for first- and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm after finding a stab wound victim on the 15000 block of Birch Narrows Road in Crosslake, Police Chief Erik Lee reported in a news release.

Crosslake police were called at 3:41 a.m. to the address for reports of a man who fell and was bleeding.

The responding officer arrived and discovered the man appeared to have been stabbed numerous times.

The officer administered medical care and the victim was transported by ambulance to Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby and later flown to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis.

The victim's condition was unknown as of late Monday afternoon.

A suspect was taken into custody and booked into the Crow Wing County Jail.

The Crosslake Fire Department, North Memorial Ambulance, Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office and Nisswa Police Department K-9 assisted at the scene.

