Sun shines in Nisswa for Run for the Lakes 2023 marathon participants

NISSWA — It was chilly at around 40 degrees, but runners were ready for the 16th annual Brainerd Jaycees Run for the Lakes Marathon on Saturday morning, April 29, 2023, in downtown Nisswa.

The sun was shining as participants took off to run the 26.2-mile marathon, half marathon, relay marathon or 10K races.

Following are top 5 finishers in each event:

Runners take off on Main Street in Nisswa at the start of the Brainerd Jaycees Run for the Lakes marathon and half marathon Saturday morning, April 29, 2023. Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

Marathon: 65 finishers

Elijah Levy, 23, Minneapolis, first in 3:06:08.

Matt Swanson, 36, White Bear Lake, second in 3:10:54.

Dane Rauschenberg, 46, Minneapolis, third in 3:12:44.

Grant Stieglitz, 38, Harlan, Indiana, fourth in 3:14:57.

Tom Lyscio, 33, Duluth, fifth in 3:17:29.

The top local finisher was Chris Hanson, 52, Nisswa, 10th in 3:32:52.

Ryan Kruse, 35, Grand Rapids, runs along the Paul Bunyan Trail in Nisswa as part of the Brainerd Jaycees Run for the Lakes Marathon on Saturday morning, April 29, 2023. He finished in 3:35:04. Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

Half marathon: 204 finishers

Adam Pangrac, 34, Moorhead, first in 1:15:04.

Caleb Kroese, 25, Deerwood, second in 1:18:04.

Michael Brickner, 46, Brainerd, third in 1:24:57.

Chandler Gray, 19, Dilworth, fourth in 1:25:29.

Paul Gorton, 47, St. Paul, fifth in 1:30:11.

A top local finisher was Jon Doughty, 38, Pequot Lakes, seventh in 1:33:38.

10K: 179 finishers

Josh Tabery, 21, Wadena, first in 37:05.

Nolan Jendro, 13, Brainerd, second in 39:28.

Joseph Otto, 18, Brainerd, third in 42:01.

Rachel Rusk, 28, Brainerd, fourth in 42:53.

Derick Fiebiger, 34, Minneapolis, fifth in 43:49.

For complete results, visit runforthelakes.com.

Keaton Walkowiak, 18, Baxter, accepts congratulations as he nears the finish line to complete a half marathon Saturday, April 29, 2023, in the Brainerd Jaycees Run for the Lakes event. Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

Runners near the finish line of the Brainerd Jaycees Run for the Lakes event Saturday morning, April 29, 2023, at the Nisswa Community Center. Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal