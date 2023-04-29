99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sun shines in Nisswa for Run for the Lakes 2023 marathon participants

16th annual Brainerd Jaycees event includes marathon, half marathon, relay marathon, 10K

IMG_5516.JPG
A boy grimaces as he crosses the finish line at the Nisswa Community Center after running a half marathon in the Brainerd Jaycees Run for the Lakes event Saturday, April 29, 2023.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 5:57 PM

NISSWA — It was chilly at around 40 degrees, but runners were ready for the 16th annual Brainerd Jaycees Run for the Lakes Marathon on Saturday morning, April 29, 2023, in downtown Nisswa.

IMG_5468.JPG
Community
klick! Photo Gallery: Brainerd Jaycees Run for the Lakes Marathon 2023
Enjoy free access to klick! photo galleries on PineandLakes.com
April 29, 2023 12:01 PM

The sun was shining as participants took off to run the 26.2-mile marathon, half marathon, relay marathon or 10K races.

Following are top 5 finishers in each event:

IMG_5477.JPG
Runners take off on Main Street in Nisswa at the start of the Brainerd Jaycees Run for the Lakes marathon and half marathon Saturday morning, April 29, 2023.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

Marathon: 65 finishers

  • Elijah Levy, 23, Minneapolis, first in 3:06:08.
  • Matt Swanson, 36, White Bear Lake, second in 3:10:54.
  • Dane Rauschenberg, 46, Minneapolis, third in 3:12:44.
  • Grant Stieglitz, 38, Harlan, Indiana, fourth in 3:14:57.
  • Tom Lyscio, 33, Duluth, fifth in 3:17:29.

The top local finisher was Chris Hanson, 52, Nisswa, 10th in 3:32:52.

IMG_5485.JPG
Ryan Kruse, 35, Grand Rapids, runs along the Paul Bunyan Trail in Nisswa as part of the Brainerd Jaycees Run for the Lakes Marathon on Saturday morning, April 29, 2023. He finished in 3:35:04.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

Half marathon: 204 finishers

  • Adam Pangrac, 34, Moorhead, first in 1:15:04.
  • Caleb Kroese, 25, Deerwood, second in 1:18:04.
  • Michael Brickner, 46, Brainerd, third in 1:24:57.
  • Chandler Gray, 19, Dilworth, fourth in 1:25:29.
  • Paul Gorton, 47, St. Paul, fifth in 1:30:11.

A top local finisher was Jon Doughty, 38, Pequot Lakes, seventh in 1:33:38.

10K: 179 finishers

  • Josh Tabery, 21, Wadena, first in 37:05.
  • Nolan Jendro, 13, Brainerd, second in 39:28.
  • Joseph Otto, 18, Brainerd, third in 42:01.
  • Rachel Rusk, 28, Brainerd, fourth in 42:53.
  • Derick Fiebiger, 34, Minneapolis, fifth in 43:49.

For complete results, visit runforthelakes.com.

IMG_5508.JPG
Keaton Walkowiak, 18, Baxter, accepts congratulations as he nears the finish line to complete a half marathon Saturday, April 29, 2023, in the Brainerd Jaycees Run for the Lakes event.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal
IMG_5503.JPG
Runners near the finish line of the Brainerd Jaycees Run for the Lakes event Saturday morning, April 29, 2023, at the Nisswa Community Center.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
