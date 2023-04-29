Sun shines in Nisswa for Run for the Lakes 2023 marathon participants
16th annual Brainerd Jaycees event includes marathon, half marathon, relay marathon, 10K
NISSWA — It was chilly at around 40 degrees, but runners were ready for the 16th annual Brainerd Jaycees Run for the Lakes Marathon on Saturday morning, April 29, 2023, in downtown Nisswa.
The sun was shining as participants took off to run the 26.2-mile marathon, half marathon, relay marathon or 10K races.
Following are top 5 finishers in each event:
Marathon: 65 finishers
- Elijah Levy, 23, Minneapolis, first in 3:06:08.
- Matt Swanson, 36, White Bear Lake, second in 3:10:54.
- Dane Rauschenberg, 46, Minneapolis, third in 3:12:44.
- Grant Stieglitz, 38, Harlan, Indiana, fourth in 3:14:57.
- Tom Lyscio, 33, Duluth, fifth in 3:17:29.
The top local finisher was Chris Hanson, 52, Nisswa, 10th in 3:32:52.
Half marathon: 204 finishers
- Adam Pangrac, 34, Moorhead, first in 1:15:04.
- Caleb Kroese, 25, Deerwood, second in 1:18:04.
- Michael Brickner, 46, Brainerd, third in 1:24:57.
- Chandler Gray, 19, Dilworth, fourth in 1:25:29.
- Paul Gorton, 47, St. Paul, fifth in 1:30:11.
A top local finisher was Jon Doughty, 38, Pequot Lakes, seventh in 1:33:38.
10K: 179 finishers
- Josh Tabery, 21, Wadena, first in 37:05.
- Nolan Jendro, 13, Brainerd, second in 39:28.
- Joseph Otto, 18, Brainerd, third in 42:01.
- Rachel Rusk, 28, Brainerd, fourth in 42:53.
- Derick Fiebiger, 34, Minneapolis, fifth in 43:49.
For complete results, visit runforthelakes.com.
