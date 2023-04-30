99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News Local

Students 'Light Up the Night' at Pequot Lakes Prom

Prom was April 29, 2023

IMG_4591.JPG
Students showed off for the crowd of family and friends during the Pequot Lakes Prom Grand March on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
Dan Determan / Echo Journal
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 11:57 AM

PEQUOT LAKES — Pequot Lakes High School students were all in dresses and tuxes during the school's annual prom grand march on Saturday, April 29.

The theme of evening was "Light Up The Night," and featured black lights with plenty of bright colors and balloons as students walked the runway set up in the Patriot Athletic Center for their parents and friends.

IMG_4207.JPG
IMG_4214.JPG
IMG_4227.JPG
IMG_4232.JPG
IMG_4235.JPG
IMG_4237.JPG
IMG_4241.JPG
IMG_4245.JPG
IMG_4249.JPG
IMG_4253.JPG
IMG_4259.JPG
IMG_4267.JPG
IMG_4270.JPG
IMG_4276.JPG
IMG_4278.JPG
IMG_4281.JPG
IMG_4285.JPG
IMG_4287.JPG
IMG_4291.JPG
IMG_4295.JPG
IMG_4299.JPG
IMG_4304.JPG
IMG_4309.JPG
IMG_4313.JPG
IMG_4319.JPG
IMG_4321.JPG
IMG_4327.JPG
IMG_4329.JPG
IMG_4334.JPG
IMG_4336.JPG
IMG_4338.JPG
IMG_4343.JPG
IMG_4346.JPG
IMG_4357.JPG
IMG_4362.JPG
IMG_4364.JPG
IMG_4369.JPG
IMG_4376.JPG
IMG_4380.JPG
IMG_4388.JPG
IMG_4394.JPG
IMG_4397.JPG
IMG_4399.JPG
IMG_4404.JPG
IMG_4410.JPG
IMG_4413.JPG
IMG_4421.JPG
IMG_4427.JPG
IMG_4429.JPG
IMG_4434.JPG
IMG_4440.JPG
IMG_4445.JPG
IMG_4451.JPG
IMG_4460.JPG
IMG_4463.JPG
IMG_4470.JPG
IMG_4478.JPG
IMG_4484.JPG
IMG_4488.JPG
IMG_4490.JPG
IMG_4495.JPG
IMG_4500.JPG
IMG_4508.JPG
IMG_4514.JPG
IMG_4519.JPG
IMG_4523.JPG
IMG_4530.JPG
IMG_4535.JPG
IMG_4538.JPG
IMG_4541.JPG
IMG_4545.JPG
IMG_4552.JPG
IMG_4556.JPG
IMG_4563.JPG
IMG_4568.JPG
IMG_4572.JPG
IMG_4579.JPG
IMG_4591.JPG
IMG_4593.JPG
IMG_4600.JPG
IMG_4602.JPG
IMG_4611.JPG
