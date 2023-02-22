STUDENT NEWS: UW-Stevens Point undergraduates honored for scholastic achievement

STEVENS POINT, WI - The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point honored more than 2,350 undergraduate students for attaining high grade point averages during the fall semester of the 2022-2023 academic year.

Full-time undergraduates who earned grade points of 3.90 to 4.0 (4.0 equals straight A) are given the highest honors designation. High honor citations go to those with grade point averages from 3.75 to 3.89 and honor recognition is accorded to those with grade point averages from 3.50 to 3.74.

Personalized certificates of scholastic achievement are sent to those who earned highest honors distinction.

Area students who received honors include:

Hometown, Name, Honor

Ironton

Gina Wasniewski, Highest Honors

Nisswa