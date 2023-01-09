STUDENT NEWS: UW-Madison announces the fall 2022 Dean's List
Area students recognized for achievements
MADISON, WI - The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized students named to the Dean's List for the fall semester of the 2021-2022 academic year.
Students who achieve at a high level academically are recognized by the dean at the close of each semester. To be eligible for the Dean's List, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester. Each university school or college sets its own GPA requirements for students to be eligible to receive the distinction. Most call the honor "dean's list", but some grant the "Dean's Honor List" and "Dean's High Honor List."
Listed below are the students from our area who have received this honor.
Hometown, Name, College, Award
Backus
- Josie Kiehn, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Brainerd
- Cara Helgeson, School of Pharmacy, High Honor Roll
- Michael Howe, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List
Browerville
- Chase Stormoen, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List
Deerwood
- Emily Miller, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean's List
Longville
- Sophia Kolbet, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Nisswa
- Anna Just, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean's List
- William Lundstrom, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List
Pequot Lakes
- Mary Jane James, School of Education, Dean's List