STUDENT NEWS: UW-Madison announces the fall 2022 Dean's List

MADISON, WI - The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized students named to the Dean's List for the fall semester of the 2021-2022 academic year.

Students who achieve at a high level academically are recognized by the dean at the close of each semester. To be eligible for the Dean's List, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester. Each university school or college sets its own GPA requirements for students to be eligible to receive the distinction. Most call the honor "dean's list", but some grant the "Dean's Honor List" and "Dean's High Honor List."

Listed below are the students from our area who have received this honor.

Hometown, Name, College, Award

Backus

Josie Kiehn, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Brainerd

Cara Helgeson, School of Pharmacy, High Honor Roll

Michael Howe, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List

Browerville

Chase Stormoen, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List

Deerwood

Emily Miller, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean's List

Longville

Sophia Kolbet, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Nisswa

Anna Just, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean's List

William Lundstrom, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List

Pequot Lakes