News | Local
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

STUDENT NEWS: UW-Madison announces the fall 2022 Dean's List

Area students recognized for achievements

area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
By PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
January 09, 2023 03:01 PM
MADISON, WI - The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized students named to the Dean's List for the fall semester of the 2021-2022 academic year.

Students who achieve at a high level academically are recognized by the dean at the close of each semester. To be eligible for the Dean's List, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester. Each university school or college sets its own GPA requirements for students to be eligible to receive the distinction. Most call the honor "dean's list", but some grant the "Dean's Honor List" and "Dean's High Honor List."

Listed below are the students from our area who have received this honor.

Hometown, Name, College, Award

Backus

  • Josie Kiehn, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Brainerd

  • Cara Helgeson, School of Pharmacy, High Honor Roll
  • Michael Howe, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List

Browerville

  • Chase Stormoen, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List
Deerwood

  • Emily Miller, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean's List

Longville

  • Sophia Kolbet, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Nisswa

  • Anna Just, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean's List
  • William Lundstrom, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List

Pequot Lakes

  • Mary Jane James, School of Education, Dean's List
