STUDENT NEWS: UW–Madison announces Spring Dean’s List
Area students recognized
MADISON, WI - The University of Wisconsin–Madison has recognized students named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester of the 2022-2023 academic year.
Students who achieve at a high level academically are recognized by the dean at the close of each semester. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester. Each university school or college sets its own GPA requirements for students to be eligible to receive the distinction.
Hometown, Name, College, Award
Backus
- Josie Kiehn, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List
Brainerd
- Kate Chaussee, School of Business, Dean's List
- Cara Helgeson, School of Pharmacy, High Honor Roll
Browerville
- Chase Stormoen, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List
Nisswa
- Anna Just, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean's List
- William Lundstrom, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List
Pequot Lakes
- Mary Jane James, School of Education, Dean's List
