STUDENT NEWS: UW–Madison announces Spring Dean’s List

MADISON, WI - The University of Wisconsin–Madison has recognized students named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester of the 2022-2023 academic year.

Students who achieve at a high level academically are recognized by the dean at the close of each semester. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester. Each university school or college sets its own GPA requirements for students to be eligible to receive the distinction.

Hometown, Name, College, Award

Backus

Josie Kiehn, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List

Brainerd

Kate Chaussee, School of Business, Dean's List

Cara Helgeson, School of Pharmacy, High Honor Roll

Browerville

Chase Stormoen, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List

Nisswa

Anna Just, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean's List

William Lundstrom, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List

Pequot Lakes

Mary Jane James, School of Education, Dean's List