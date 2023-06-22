Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
STUDENT NEWS: UW–Madison announces Spring Dean’s List

Area students recognized

area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
By PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
Today at 9:57 AM

MADISON, WI - The University of Wisconsin–Madison has recognized students named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester of the 2022-2023 academic year.

Students who achieve at a high level academically are recognized by the dean at the close of each semester. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester. Each university school or college sets its own GPA requirements for students to be eligible to receive the distinction.

Hometown, Name, College, Award

Backus

  • Josie Kiehn, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List

Brainerd

  • Kate Chaussee, School of Business, Dean's List
  • Cara Helgeson, School of Pharmacy, High Honor Roll

Browerville

  • Chase Stormoen, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List

Nisswa

  • Anna Just, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean's List
  • William Lundstrom, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List

Pequot Lakes

  • Mary Jane James, School of Education, Dean's List

