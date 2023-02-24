STUDENT NEWS: UW-La Crosse announces fall 2022 dean's list

LA CROSSE, WI - The following area students have been named to the Dean's List at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse for the fall semester of the 2022-23 academic year, ending December 2022.

Qualification for the Dean's List is limited to students who have attained outstanding academic achievement. To be eligible, students must have earned not less than a 3.5 semester grade point average and carried a minimum of 12 credits.

Students on the Dean's List from this area include:

Hometown, Name, Major

Baxter

Allyson Goeden, Psychology Major

Brainerd

Abby Klecker, Biology Major: Biomedical Science Concentration