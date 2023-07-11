STUDENT NEWS: University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire spring dean's list

EAU CLAIRE, WI - The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire extends congratulations to the 2,528 students named to the spring 2023 dean's list. Their academic performance has been outstanding, and we recognize these students with pride.

Congratulations, Blugolds!

The Dean's List eligibility criteria can be found online at: https://www.uwec.edu/news/news/spring-2023-deans-list2-5791/

Students from your area who were named to the Dean's List are:

Hometown, Name, College, Campus

Baxter

Jackson Dwyer, College of Business, Eau Claire

Brainerd

Hanna Childs, College of Arts and Sciences, Eau Claire

Colten Dols, College of Business, Eau Claire

Cushing

Camilla Johnson, College of Nurs and Hlth Sciences, Eau Claire

Fort Ripley

Abigail Thompson, College of Education & Human Sciences, Eau Claire



Nisswa

Eleanor Peabody, College of Business, Eau Claire

Royalton

Gabe Gorecki, College of Business, Eau Claire

