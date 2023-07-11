STUDENT NEWS: University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire spring dean's list
EAU CLAIRE, WI - The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire extends congratulations to the 2,528 students named to the spring 2023 dean's list. Their academic performance has been outstanding, and we recognize these students with pride.
Congratulations, Blugolds!
The Dean's List eligibility criteria can be found online at: https://www.uwec.edu/news/news/spring-2023-deans-list2-5791/
Students from your area who were named to the Dean's List are:
Hometown, Name, College, Campus
Baxter
- Jackson Dwyer, College of Business, Eau Claire
Brainerd
- Hanna Childs, College of Arts and Sciences, Eau Claire
- Colten Dols, College of Business, Eau Claire
Cushing
- Camilla Johnson, College of Nurs and Hlth Sciences, Eau Claire
Fort Ripley
- Abigail Thompson, College of Education & Human Sciences, Eau Claire
Nisswa
- Eleanor Peabody, College of Business, Eau Claire
Royalton
- Gabe Gorecki, College of Business, Eau Claire
