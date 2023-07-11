Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
STUDENT NEWS: University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire spring dean's list

By PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
Today at 11:57 AM

EAU CLAIRE, WI - The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire extends congratulations to the 2,528 students named to the spring 2023 dean's list. Their academic performance has been outstanding, and we recognize these students with pride.

Congratulations, Blugolds!

The Dean's List eligibility criteria can be found online at: https://www.uwec.edu/news/news/spring-2023-deans-list2-5791/

Students from your area who were named to the Dean's List are:

Hometown, Name, College, Campus

Baxter

  • Jackson Dwyer, College of Business, Eau Claire

Brainerd

  • Hanna Childs, College of Arts and Sciences, Eau Claire
  • Colten Dols, College of Business, Eau Claire

Cushing

  • Camilla Johnson, College of Nurs and Hlth Sciences, Eau Claire

Fort Ripley

  • Abigail Thompson, College of Education & Human Sciences, Eau Claire

Nisswa

  • Eleanor Peabody, College of Business, Eau Claire

Royalton

  • Gabe Gorecki, College of Business, Eau Claire

Read more Student News

