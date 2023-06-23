STUDENT NEWS: University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) announces Dean’s List for Spring Semester 2023

DULUTH, MN - The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) has announced its Dean's List for Spring Semester 2023. Students on the Dean's List have achieved a grade point average of 3.50 or higher while earning a minimum of 12 letter-graded credits.

The four colleges within UMD are:

College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences (CAHSS)

College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP)

Labovitz School of Business and Economics (LSBE)

Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE)

Hometown, Name, Class Year, College, Academic Plan(s)

Baxter

Landon Carey, Sophomore, Labovitz School of Business and Economics (LSBE), Pre Business

Avery Eckman, Senior, College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences (CAHSS), Criminology B A; Sociology

Audrey Gillian, Sophomore, College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences (CAHSS), Undeclared

Brainerd

Izabelle Baysinger, Junior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Biology B S; Stats & Actuarial Science

Hala Davis, Freshman, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Pre Communication Sci/Disorder

Erik Desmith, Senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Civil Engineering B S C E

Aspen Herron, Freshman, College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences (CAHSS), Pre Graphic Design

Bailey Koop, Junior, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Social Work B S W

Heidi Lelwica, Sophomore, College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences (CAHSS), Communication B A

Jonathan Muehlbauer, Senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Chemical Engineering BS Ch E

Grace Reed, Junior, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Exercise Rehab Sci B A Sc

Kate Westerberg, Junior, College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences (CAHSS), English B A

Breezy Point

Marisa Mulholland, Senior, College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences (CAHSS), Criminology B A

Clarissa

Hailey Hudalla, Sophomore, Labovitz School of Business and Economics (LSBE), Pre Business

Crosslake

Oliver Paulson, Sophomore, Labovitz School of Business and Economics (LSBE), Pre Business

Cushing

Benjamin Bartczak, Senior, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Exercise Rehab Sci B A Sc

Deerwood

Courtney Johnson, Senior, Labovitz School of Business and Economics (LSBE), Marketing B B A

Bridgett Quist, Senior, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Social Work B S W

Emily

Megan Bistodeau, Senior, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Integr Elem and Spec Ed B A Sc

Grey Eagle

Courtney Arceneau, Senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Biology B S

Hillman

Elizabeth Holby, Senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Electrical Engr B S E E

Long Prairie

Joseph Langer, Senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Mechanical Engineering B S M E

Savannah Lowe, Senior, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Pre Integr Elem and Spec Ed

Alli Rach, Senior, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Psychology B A Sc

Nisswa

Carly Chaney, Sophomore, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Public Health B A Sc

Alissa Haglin, Senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Biology B A

Will Hoekstra, Freshman, Labovitz School of Business and Economics (LSBE), Pre Business

Gracie Rivard, Senior, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Integr Elem and Spec Ed B A Sc

Pequot Lakes

Keely Budge, Freshman, Labovitz School of Business and Economics (LSBE), Pre Business

Joseph Sauer, Senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Biology B S

Pierz

Ashley Popp, Senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Biology B S

Peter Schommer, Senior, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Physical Education B A Sc; Public Hlth

Pillager

Samantha Bennett, Senior, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Teaching Comm Arts/Lit B A A

Cayden Kleffman, Sophomore, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Psychology B A Sc

Keelie Shafer, Senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Chemical Engineering BS Ch E

Pine River

Dietrick Kaiser, Senior, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Psychology B A Sc

Randall

Katie Kurowski, Senior, Labovitz School of Business and Economics (LSBE), Human Resource Mgmt B B A

Brock Pantzke, Senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Mechanical Engineering B S M E

Royalton

Zackary Cekalla, Sophomore, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Civil Engineering B S C E

David Fountain, Freshman, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Mechanical Engineering B S M E

Jaden Norberg, Senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Mechanical Engineering B S M E

Taylor Swantek, Sophomore, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Exercise Rehab Sci B A Sc

Staples

Chandler Braith, Sophomore, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Mechanical Engineering B S M E

Verndale

Madison Schmitz, Junior, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Pre Communication Sci/Disorder

Walker