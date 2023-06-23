Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
STUDENT NEWS: University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) announces Dean’s List for Spring Semester 2023

Area students honored for their academic achievements

University of Minnesota logo
By PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
Today at 10:57 AM

DULUTH, MN - The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) has announced its Dean's List for Spring Semester 2023. Students on the Dean's List have achieved a grade point average of 3.50 or higher while earning a minimum of 12 letter-graded credits.

The four colleges within UMD are:

College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences (CAHSS)

College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP)

Labovitz School of Business and Economics (LSBE)

Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE)

Hometown, Name, Class Year, College, Academic Plan(s)

Baxter

  • Landon Carey, Sophomore, Labovitz School of Business and Economics (LSBE), Pre Business
  • Avery Eckman, Senior, College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences (CAHSS), Criminology B A; Sociology
  • Audrey Gillian, Sophomore, College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences (CAHSS), Undeclared

Brainerd

  • Izabelle Baysinger, Junior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Biology B S; Stats & Actuarial Science
  • Hala Davis, Freshman, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Pre Communication Sci/Disorder
  • Erik Desmith, Senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Civil Engineering B S C E
  • Aspen Herron, Freshman, College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences (CAHSS), Pre Graphic Design
  • Bailey Koop, Junior, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Social Work B S W
  • Heidi Lelwica, Sophomore, College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences (CAHSS), Communication B A
  • Jonathan Muehlbauer, Senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Chemical Engineering BS Ch E
  • Grace Reed, Junior, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Exercise Rehab Sci B A Sc
  • Kate Westerberg, Junior, College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences (CAHSS), English B A
Breezy Point

  • Marisa Mulholland, Senior, College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences (CAHSS), Criminology B A

Clarissa

  • Hailey Hudalla, Sophomore, Labovitz School of Business and Economics (LSBE), Pre Business

Crosslake

  • Oliver Paulson, Sophomore, Labovitz School of Business and Economics (LSBE), Pre Business

Cushing

  • Benjamin Bartczak, Senior, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Exercise Rehab Sci B A Sc

Deerwood

  • Courtney Johnson, Senior, Labovitz School of Business and Economics (LSBE), Marketing B B A
  • Bridgett Quist, Senior, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Social Work B S W

Emily

  • Megan Bistodeau, Senior, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Integr Elem and Spec Ed B A Sc

Grey Eagle

  • Courtney Arceneau, Senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Biology B S

Hillman

  • Elizabeth Holby, Senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Electrical Engr B S E E

Long Prairie

  • Joseph Langer, Senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Mechanical Engineering B S M E
  • Savannah Lowe, Senior, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Pre Integr Elem and Spec Ed
  • Alli Rach, Senior, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Psychology B A Sc

Nisswa

  • Carly Chaney, Sophomore, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Public Health B A Sc
  • Alissa Haglin, Senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Biology B A
  • Will Hoekstra, Freshman, Labovitz School of Business and Economics (LSBE), Pre Business
  • Gracie Rivard, Senior, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Integr Elem and Spec Ed B A Sc

Pequot Lakes

  • Keely Budge, Freshman, Labovitz School of Business and Economics (LSBE), Pre Business
  • Joseph Sauer, Senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Biology B S

Pierz

  • Ashley Popp, Senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Biology B S
  • Peter Schommer, Senior, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Physical Education B A Sc; Public Hlth

Pillager

  • Samantha Bennett, Senior, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Teaching Comm Arts/Lit B A A
  • Cayden Kleffman, Sophomore, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Psychology B A Sc
  • Keelie Shafer, Senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Chemical Engineering BS Ch E

Pine River

  • Dietrick Kaiser, Senior, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Psychology B A Sc

Randall

  • Katie Kurowski, Senior, Labovitz School of Business and Economics (LSBE), Human Resource Mgmt B B A
  • Brock Pantzke, Senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Mechanical Engineering B S M E

Royalton

  • Zackary Cekalla, Sophomore, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Civil Engineering B S C E
  • David Fountain, Freshman, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Mechanical Engineering B S M E
  • Jaden Norberg, Senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Mechanical Engineering B S M E
  • Taylor Swantek, Sophomore, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Exercise Rehab Sci B A Sc

Staples

  • Chandler Braith, Sophomore, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Mechanical Engineering B S M E

Verndale

  • Madison Schmitz, Junior, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Pre Communication Sci/Disorder

Walker

  • Jordyn Perlich, Junior, Labovitz School of Business and Economics (LSBE), Finance B B A
  • Brianna Raddatz, Senior, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Public Health B A Sc
  • Jensen Rice, Senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Civil Engineering B S C E
  • Cody Sagen, Senior, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Exercise Rehab Sci B A Sc
  • Aleah Tabbert, Junior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Biology B S

