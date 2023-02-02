STUDENT NEWS: UMD announces dean’s list for fall semester 2022
Students recognized for achievements
DULUTH - The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) has announced its Dean's List for Fall Semester 2022. Students on the Dean's List have achieved a grade point average of 3.50 or higher while earning a minimum of 12 letter-graded credits.
The four colleges within UMD are:
- College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences (CAHSS)
- College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP)
- Labovitz School of Business and Economics (LSBE)
- Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE)
Hometown, Name, Class Year, College, Plan(s)
Baxter
- Nicholas Backstrom, Sophomore, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Computer Science B S
- Landon Carey, Freshman, Labovitz School of Business and Economics (LSBE), Pre Business
- Avery Eckman, Senior, College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences (CAHSS), Criminology B A
- Audrey Gillian, Freshman, College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences (CAHSS), Undeclared
Bowlus
- Amber Biniek, Senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Biology B S
Brainerd
- Izabelle Baysinger, Sophomore, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Biology B S; Stats & Actuarial Science
- Taylor Bradley, Senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Mechanical Engineering B S M E
- Erik Desmith, Senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Civil Engineering B S C E
- Bailey Koop, Sophomore, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Pre Social Work
- Jonathan Muehlbauer, Senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Chemical Engineering BS Ch E
- Breanna Voss, Junior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Biochemistry B S
- Kate Westerberg, Junior, College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences (CAHSS), English B A
- Ella Young, Junior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Biochemistry B S
Breezy Point
- Marisa Mulholland, Junior, College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences (CAHSS), Criminology B A
Clarissa
- Hailey Hudalla, Sophomore, Labovitz School of Business and Economics (LSBE), Pre Business
Cushing
- Benjamin Bartczak, Senior, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Exercise Rehab Sci B A Sc
Deerwood
- Courtney Johnson, Senior, Labovitz School of Business and Economics (LSBE), Marketing B B A
- Bridgett Quist, Senior, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Social Work B S W
Emily
- Megan Bistodeau, Senior, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Integr Elem and Spec Ed B A Sc
Grey Eagle
- Courtney Arceneau, Senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Biology B S
- Chloe Tenney, Senior, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Pre Integr Elem and Spec Ed
Long Prairie
- Eric Hinnenkamp, Senior, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Physical Education B A Sc
- Joseph Langer, Senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Mechanical Engineering B S M E
- Savannah Lowe, Junior, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Pre Integr Elem and Spec Ed
- Alli Rach, Senior, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Psychology B A Sc
Nisswa
- Carly Chaney, Sophomore, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Pre Public Health
- Alissa Haglin, Senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Biology B A
- Will Hoekstra, Freshman, Labovitz School of Business and Economics (LSBE), Pre Business
- Anna Kochevar, Senior, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Integr Elem and Spec Ed B A Sc
- Gracie Rivard, Junior, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Integr Elem and Spec Ed B A Sc
- Max Ulm, Sophomore, Labovitz School of Business and Economics (LSBE), Pre Business
Pequot Lakes
- Joseph Sauer, Senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Biology B S
Pierz
- Ashley Popp, Senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Biology B S
- Peter Schommer, Senior, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Physical Education B A Sc; Public Health B A Sc
Pillager
- Samantha Bennett, Junior, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Teaching Comm Arts/Lit B A A
- Cayden Kleffman, Freshman, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Pre Psychology
- Keelie Shafer, Junior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Chemical Engineering BS Ch E
Royalton
- Jaden Norberg, Senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Mechanical Engineering B S M E
- Taylor Swantek, Sophomore, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Exercise Rehab Sci B A Sc
- Tyler Swenson, Freshman, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Stats & Actuarial Science B S
Staples
- Chandler Braith, Freshman, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Mechanical Engineering B S M E
Verndale
- Madison Schmitz, Sophomore, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Pre Integr Elem and Spec Ed
Walker
- Brianna Raddatz, Senior, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Public Health B A Sc
- Cody Sagen, Senior, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Exercise Rehab Sci B A Sc
