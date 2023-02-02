99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
STUDENT NEWS: UMD announces dean’s list for fall semester 2022

Students recognized for achievements

By PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
February 02, 2023 12:57 PM
DULUTH - The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) has announced its Dean's List for Fall Semester 2022. Students on the Dean's List have achieved a grade point average of 3.50 or higher while earning a minimum of 12 letter-graded credits.

The four colleges within UMD are:

  • College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences (CAHSS)
  • College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP)
  • Labovitz School of Business and Economics (LSBE)
  • Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE)

Hometown, Name, Class Year, College, Plan(s)

Baxter

  • Nicholas Backstrom, Sophomore, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Computer Science B S
  • Landon Carey, Freshman, Labovitz School of Business and Economics (LSBE), Pre Business
  • Avery Eckman, Senior, College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences (CAHSS), Criminology B A
  • Audrey Gillian, Freshman, College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences (CAHSS), Undeclared

Bowlus

  • Amber Biniek, Senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Biology B S

Brainerd

  • Izabelle Baysinger, Sophomore, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Biology B S; Stats & Actuarial Science
  • Taylor Bradley, Senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Mechanical Engineering B S M E
  • Erik Desmith, Senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Civil Engineering B S C E
  • Bailey Koop, Sophomore, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Pre Social Work
  • Jonathan Muehlbauer, Senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Chemical Engineering BS Ch E
  • Breanna Voss, Junior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Biochemistry B S
  • Kate Westerberg, Junior, College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences (CAHSS), English B A
  • Ella Young, Junior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Biochemistry B S

Breezy Point

  • Marisa Mulholland, Junior, College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences (CAHSS), Criminology B A

Clarissa

  • Hailey Hudalla, Sophomore, Labovitz School of Business and Economics (LSBE), Pre Business

Cushing

  • Benjamin Bartczak, Senior, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Exercise Rehab Sci B A Sc

Deerwood

  • Courtney Johnson, Senior, Labovitz School of Business and Economics (LSBE), Marketing B B A
  • Bridgett Quist, Senior, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Social Work B S W
Emily

  • Megan Bistodeau, Senior, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Integr Elem and Spec Ed B A Sc

Grey Eagle

  • Courtney Arceneau, Senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Biology B S
  • Chloe Tenney, Senior, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Pre Integr Elem and Spec Ed

Long Prairie

  • Eric Hinnenkamp, Senior, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Physical Education B A Sc
  • Joseph Langer, Senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Mechanical Engineering B S M E
  • Savannah Lowe, Junior, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Pre Integr Elem and Spec Ed
  • Alli Rach, Senior, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Psychology B A Sc

Nisswa

  • Carly Chaney, Sophomore, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Pre Public Health
  • Alissa Haglin, Senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Biology B A
  • Will Hoekstra, Freshman, Labovitz School of Business and Economics (LSBE), Pre Business
  • Anna Kochevar, Senior, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Integr Elem and Spec Ed B A Sc
  • Gracie Rivard, Junior, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Integr Elem and Spec Ed B A Sc
  • Max Ulm, Sophomore, Labovitz School of Business and Economics (LSBE), Pre Business

Pequot Lakes

  • Joseph Sauer, Senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Biology B S

Pierz

  • Ashley Popp, Senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Biology B S
  • Peter Schommer, Senior, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Physical Education B A Sc; Public Health B A Sc

Pillager

  • Samantha Bennett, Junior, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Teaching Comm Arts/Lit B A A
  • Cayden Kleffman, Freshman, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Pre Psychology
  • Keelie Shafer, Junior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Chemical Engineering BS Ch E

Royalton

  • Jaden Norberg, Senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Mechanical Engineering B S M E
  • Taylor Swantek, Sophomore, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Exercise Rehab Sci B A Sc
  • Tyler Swenson, Freshman, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Stats & Actuarial Science B S

Staples

  • Chandler Braith, Freshman, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Mechanical Engineering B S M E

Verndale

  • Madison Schmitz, Sophomore, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Pre Integr Elem and Spec Ed

Walker

  • Brianna Raddatz, Senior, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Public Health B A Sc
  • Cody Sagen, Senior, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Exercise Rehab Sci B A Sc

