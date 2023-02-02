STUDENT NEWS: UMD announces dean’s list for fall semester 2022

DULUTH - The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) has announced its Dean's List for Fall Semester 2022. Students on the Dean's List have achieved a grade point average of 3.50 or higher while earning a minimum of 12 letter-graded credits.

The four colleges within UMD are:

College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences (CAHSS)



College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP)



Labovitz School of Business and Economics (LSBE)



Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE)

Hometown, Name, Class Year, College, Plan(s)

ADVERTISEMENT

Baxter

Nicholas Backstrom, Sophomore, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Computer Science B S

Landon Carey, Freshman, Labovitz School of Business and Economics (LSBE), Pre Business

Avery Eckman, Senior, College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences (CAHSS), Criminology B A

Audrey Gillian, Freshman, College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences (CAHSS), Undeclared

Bowlus

Amber Biniek, Senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Biology B S

ADVERTISEMENT

Brainerd

Izabelle Baysinger, Sophomore, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Biology B S; Stats & Actuarial Science

Taylor Bradley, Senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Mechanical Engineering B S M E

Erik Desmith, Senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Civil Engineering B S C E

Bailey Koop, Sophomore, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Pre Social Work

Jonathan Muehlbauer, Senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Chemical Engineering BS Ch E

Breanna Voss, Junior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Biochemistry B S

Kate Westerberg, Junior, College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences (CAHSS), English B A

Ella Young, Junior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Biochemistry B S

Breezy Point

Marisa Mulholland, Junior, College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences (CAHSS), Criminology B A

Clarissa

ADVERTISEMENT

Hailey Hudalla, Sophomore, Labovitz School of Business and Economics (LSBE), Pre Business

Cushing

Benjamin Bartczak, Senior, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Exercise Rehab Sci B A Sc

Deerwood

Courtney Johnson, Senior, Labovitz School of Business and Economics (LSBE), Marketing B B A

Bridgett Quist, Senior, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Social Work B S W

Emily

Megan Bistodeau, Senior, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Integr Elem and Spec Ed B A Sc

Grey Eagle

Courtney Arceneau, Senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Biology B S

Chloe Tenney, Senior, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Pre Integr Elem and Spec Ed

Long Prairie

Eric Hinnenkamp, Senior, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Physical Education B A Sc

Joseph Langer, Senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Mechanical Engineering B S M E

Savannah Lowe, Junior, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Pre Integr Elem and Spec Ed

Alli Rach, Senior, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Psychology B A Sc

Nisswa

Carly Chaney, Sophomore, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Pre Public Health

Alissa Haglin, Senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Biology B A

Will Hoekstra, Freshman, Labovitz School of Business and Economics (LSBE), Pre Business

Anna Kochevar, Senior, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Integr Elem and Spec Ed B A Sc

Gracie Rivard, Junior, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Integr Elem and Spec Ed B A Sc

Max Ulm, Sophomore, Labovitz School of Business and Economics (LSBE), Pre Business



Pequot Lakes

Joseph Sauer, Senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Biology B S

Pierz

Ashley Popp, Senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Biology B S

Peter Schommer, Senior, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Physical Education B A Sc; Public Health B A Sc

Pillager

Samantha Bennett, Junior, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Teaching Comm Arts/Lit B A A

Cayden Kleffman, Freshman, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Pre Psychology

Keelie Shafer, Junior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Chemical Engineering BS Ch E

Royalton

Jaden Norberg, Senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Mechanical Engineering B S M E

Taylor Swantek, Sophomore, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Exercise Rehab Sci B A Sc

Tyler Swenson, Freshman, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Stats & Actuarial Science B S

Staples

Chandler Braith, Freshman, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Mechanical Engineering B S M E

Verndale

Madison Schmitz, Sophomore, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Pre Integr Elem and Spec Ed

Walker