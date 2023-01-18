STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
News | Local
STUDENT NEWS: The College of St. Scholastica announces area students named to the fall 2022 dean's list

These area students among those honored for achievements

Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
By PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
January 18, 2023 04:01 PM
DULUTH, MN - The College of St. Scholastica is proud to announce its Fall 2022 Dean's List recipients. Dean's List members have achieved a 3.75 grade point average or above on a 4.0 scale. The College of St. Scholastica would like to commend these students for their honorable academic achievements.

Aitkin

  • Ramsey Moe
  • Madison Slette
  • DarylAnn Webb

Akeley

  • Nicole Nelson

Albany

  • Robert Benson

Baxter

  • Theresa Larson
  • Abby Pohlkamp

Bowlus

  • Cheryl Zimmerman

Brainerd

  • Melanie Clemmer
  • Alyson Klomp
  • Kayla Magnan
  • Katherine Ramig
  • Liliana Schaeffer

Browerville

  • Marah May

Cushing

  • Madelyn Ploof

Deer River

  • Austin Mundt
  • Raelin Rennecke
Deerwood

  • Karli Nixon
  • Selena Pendegayosh
  • Emily Scharrer

Isle

  • Grace Carlson

Jacobson

  • Chloe Wolske

Laporte

  • Emma Mischke

Little Falls

  • Ava Filippi
  • Ashley LeBlanc
  • Emma Mikkelsen
  • Connor Skeesick
  • Ellie Skeesick
  • Marre Welinski
  • Rachel Witucki

McGregor

  • Luke Gould

Nisswa

  • Briston Domino

Osakis

  • Brittany Dietrich
  • Maria Garcia-Ramirez

Outing

  • Abrial Schellinger

Pequot Lakes

  • Jula Rees
  • Tassondria Singer

Pierz

  • Brenna Dickmann
  • Alissa Girtz
  • Katelyn Schommer

Pine River

  • Asher Jeremiason

Randall

  • Amy Brill

Staples

  • Michelle Boyer

Wadena

  • Michael Schmidt

