STUDENT NEWS: The College of St. Scholastica announces area students named to the fall 2022 dean's list
These area students among those honored for achievements
DULUTH, MN - The College of St. Scholastica is proud to announce its Fall 2022 Dean's List recipients. Dean's List members have achieved a 3.75 grade point average or above on a 4.0 scale. The College of St. Scholastica would like to commend these students for their honorable academic achievements.
Aitkin
- Ramsey Moe
- Madison Slette
- DarylAnn Webb
Akeley
- Nicole Nelson
Albany
- Robert Benson
Baxter
- Theresa Larson
- Abby Pohlkamp
Bowlus
- Cheryl Zimmerman
Brainerd
- Melanie Clemmer
- Alyson Klomp
- Kayla Magnan
- Katherine Ramig
- Liliana Schaeffer
Browerville
- Marah May
Cushing
- Madelyn Ploof
Deer River
- Austin Mundt
- Raelin Rennecke
Deerwood
- Karli Nixon
- Selena Pendegayosh
- Emily Scharrer
Isle
- Grace Carlson
Jacobson
- Chloe Wolske
Laporte
- Emma Mischke
Little Falls
- Ava Filippi
- Ashley LeBlanc
- Emma Mikkelsen
- Connor Skeesick
- Ellie Skeesick
- Marre Welinski
- Rachel Witucki
McGregor
- Luke Gould
Nisswa
- Briston Domino
Osakis
- Brittany Dietrich
- Maria Garcia-Ramirez
Outing
- Abrial Schellinger
Pequot Lakes
- Jula Rees
- Tassondria Singer
Pierz
- Brenna Dickmann
- Alissa Girtz
- Katelyn Schommer
Pine River
- Asher Jeremiason
Randall
- Amy Brill
Staples
- Michelle Boyer
Wadena
- Michael Schmidt
