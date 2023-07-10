STUDENT NEWS: Students named to Spring Semester 2023 Chancellor's List at UMN Crookston
CROOKSTON, MN - The University of Minnesota Crookston announces students who were named to the Spring 2023 Chancellor's List recently released by the Office of the Registrar. To qualify for the Chancellor's List, students must complete 12 or more letter-graded (A-F) credits while attaining a 4.0 grade point average.
Students named to the Chancellor's List include the following:
Hometown, Name, Major
Breezy Point
- Erika Lane, Criminal Justice B S
Menahga
- Janie Rebecca Tormanen, Communication B S
Randall
- Abigail Schelonka, Elementary Education B S / Early Childhood Education
Wadena
- Casey Bounds, Agricultural Business B S
