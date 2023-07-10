Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, July 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

STUDENT NEWS: Students named to Spring Semester 2023 Chancellor's List at UMN Crookston

area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
By PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
Today at 10:57 AM

CROOKSTON, MN - The University of Minnesota Crookston announces students who were named to the Spring 2023 Chancellor's List recently released by the Office of the Registrar. To qualify for the Chancellor's List, students must complete 12 or more letter-graded (A-F) credits while attaining a 4.0 grade point average.

Students named to the Chancellor's List include the following:

Hometown, Name, Major

ADVERTISEMENT

Breezy Point

  • Erika Lane, Criminal Justice B S

Menahga

  • Janie Rebecca Tormanen, Communication B S

Randall

ADVERTISEMENT

  • Abigail Schelonka, Elementary Education B S / Early Childhood Education

Wadena

  • Casey Bounds, Agricultural Business B S

Read more Student News

What To Read Next
Breezy Point City Hall Sign.jpg
Local
Breezy Point City Council supports Night to Unite
3h ago
 · 
By  Dan Determan
Wise Road construction July 2023.png
Local
Wise Road under construction through July
4h ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
070523-Well Living Lab
Health
Amid a summer plagued with wildfire smoke, a Rochester lab looks at how to improve indoor air quality
5h ago
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
080820_police-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: July 8, 2023
2d ago
070923-Vogts-Notes-biking-naked.jpg
Columns
Vogt's Notes: I promise, you’ll never catch me biking naked anywhere
1d ago
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
070823-pine-river-last-windrow-shutterstock.jpg
Members Only
Columns
The Last Windrow: Barclay made the right choice in Pine River
2d ago
 · 
By  John Wetrosky
cast-your-votes-2023-shutterstock.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Cast Your Votes now, in the 2023 'Best of the Brainerd Lakes' Contest!
May 31
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal