STUDENT NEWS: Students named to fall semester 2022 Dean's list at UMN Crookston
Academic achievements recognized
CROOKSTON, MN - The University of Minnesota Crookston announces students who were named to the Fall 2022 Dean's List which was recently released by the Office of the Registrar. To qualify for the Dean's List, students must complete 12 or more letter-graded (A-F) credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.
Students named to the Fall 2022 Dean's List include the following:
Hometown, Name, Major
Brainerd
- Arica Caughey, Agricultural Education B S
Motley
- Tasha Achermann, Management B S
Randall
- Abigail Schelonka, Elementary Education B S / Early Childhood Education
Verndale
- Brianna Hinman, Accounting B S / Finance / Management
- Lily Annika Dahlgren Roemmich, Animal Science B S / Equine Science
Wadena
- Jake Dykhoff, Accounting B S
