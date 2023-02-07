STUDENT NEWS: Students named to fall semester 2022 Dean's list at UMN Crookston

CROOKSTON, MN - The University of Minnesota Crookston announces students who were named to the Fall 2022 Dean's List which was recently released by the Office of the Registrar. To qualify for the Dean's List, students must complete 12 or more letter-graded (A-F) credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.

Students named to the Fall 2022 Dean's List include the following:

Hometown, Name, Major

Brainerd

Arica Caughey, Agricultural Education B S

Motley

Tasha Achermann, Management B S

Randall

Abigail Schelonka, Elementary Education B S / Early Childhood Education

Verndale

Brianna Hinman, Accounting B S / Finance / Management

Lily Annika Dahlgren Roemmich, Animal Science B S / Equine Science

Wadena

Jake Dykhoff, Accounting B S

