News | Local
STUDENT NEWS: Students named to fall semester 2022 Dean's list at UMN Crookston

Academic achievements recognized

Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
By PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
February 07, 2023 12:57 PM
CROOKSTON, MN - The University of Minnesota Crookston announces students who were named to the Fall 2022 Dean's List which was recently released by the Office of the Registrar. To qualify for the Dean's List, students must complete 12 or more letter-graded (A-F) credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.

Students named to the Fall 2022 Dean's List include the following:

Hometown, Name, Major

Brainerd

  • Arica Caughey, Agricultural Education B S

Motley

  • Tasha Achermann, Management B S

Randall

  • Abigail Schelonka, Elementary Education B S / Early Childhood Education

Verndale

  • Brianna Hinman, Accounting B S / Finance / Management
  • Lily Annika Dahlgren Roemmich, Animal Science B S / Equine Science

Wadena

  • Jake Dykhoff, Accounting B S

