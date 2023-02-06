STUDENT NEWS: Students named to fall semester 2022 Chancellor's list at UMN Crookston
Recognized for their academic achievements
CROOKSTON, MN - The University of Minnesota Crookston announces students who were named to the Fall 2022 Chancellor's List recently released by the Office of the Registrar. To qualify for the Chancellor's List, students must complete 12 or more letter-graded (A-F) credits while attaining a 4.0 grade point average.
Students named to the Chancellor's List include the following:
Hometown, Name, Major
Breezy Point
- Erika Lane, Criminal Justice B S
Browerville
- Annette Marie Drayna, Agronomy B S
Fifty Lakes
- David Maschhoff, Horticulture B S
Menahga
- Janie Rebecca Tormanen, Communication B S
Staples
- Ben Olander, Agricultural Business B S / Agronomy
Wadena
- Casey Bounds, Agricultural Business B S
