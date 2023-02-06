STUDENT NEWS: Students named to fall semester 2022 Chancellor's list at UMN Crookston

CROOKSTON, MN - The University of Minnesota Crookston announces students who were named to the Fall 2022 Chancellor's List recently released by the Office of the Registrar. To qualify for the Chancellor's List, students must complete 12 or more letter-graded (A-F) credits while attaining a 4.0 grade point average.

Students named to the Chancellor's List include the following:

Hometown, Name, Major

ADVERTISEMENT

Breezy Point

Erika Lane, Criminal Justice B S

Browerville

Annette Marie Drayna, Agronomy B S

Fifty Lakes

ADVERTISEMENT

David Maschhoff, Horticulture B S

Menahga

Janie Rebecca Tormanen, Communication B S

Staples

Ben Olander, Agricultural Business B S / Agronomy

ADVERTISEMENT

Wadena