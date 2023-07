STUDENT NEWS: Students named to Dean's list at Northwest Technical College

BEMIDJI, MN - Local students were named to the Dean's List at Northwest Technical College in Bemidji for the spring 2023 semester.

The following students were among the 90 students named to the Dean's List. To be eligible, NTC students must be enrolled for at least 12 credits and earn a 3.5 GPA or higher during the semester.

Hometown, Name

Bena

Brianna Anton

Cass Lake

Dustin McDougle

Miguel Reyes

Pequot Lakes

Logun Schelander

Luke Schelander

Pine River

Caleb Ruhl

Thomas Schmidt

Remer

Jack Slagle

Walker

Kylie Borwege