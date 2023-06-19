STUDENT NEWS: Students graduate from The College of St. Scholastica
Area Spring 2023 graduates named
DULUTH, MN - The College of St. Scholastica has announced its list of conferred graduates for Spring 2023. Congratulations to each and every one of these Saints on their transformational growth, hard work, and perseverance, and most of all, accomplishments both personal and academic in nature.
AITKIN
- Ramsey Moe, BA in Accounting
- Madison Slette, BS in Nursing
- DarylAnn Webb, BS in Elementary Education
AKELEY
- Alexandra Hoopman, BA in Psychology
- Nicole Nelson, BS in Nursing
BAXTER
- Elizabeth Borash, BA in Communication
BOWLUS
- Cheryl Zimmerman, BS in Health Informatics and Information Management
BRAINERD
- Taryn Becker, DPT in Physical Therapy
- Alex Haapajoki, BA in Educational Studies
- Kylie Lange, DPT in Physical Therapy
- Carissa Nelson, DNP in Healthcare Leadership
- Benjamin Renner, BS in Exercise Physiology
- Angela Teckemeyer, DNP in Healthcare Leadership
BREEZY POINT
- Melanie Knosalla, BS in Nursing
CROSSLAKE
- Claire Moldenhauer , DNP in Healthcare Leadership
FINLAYSON
- Madeleine Mattson, BS in Nursing
FORT RIPLEY
- Grace Stockard, BS in Nursing
ISLE
- Grace Carlson, BS in Biochemistry
- Rainy Orazeme, BS in Nursing
LAKE SHORE
- Brady Ahrendt, BS in Nursing
LITTLE FALLS
- Ashley LeBlanc, BA in Social Work
- Connor Skeesick, BA in Biology
PIERZ
- Shelbie Kapsner, DNP in Healthcare Leadership
RICE
- Tessa Fernholz, BA in Exercise Physiology
- Abbey Leikvoll, DNP in Healthcare Leadership
- Jake Schelonka, BS in Exercise Physiology
STAPLES
- Kiara Storry, BS in Nursing
WADENA
- Jamie Erckenbrack, BA in Organizational Leadership
