STUDENT NEWS: Students graduate from The College of St. Scholastica

DULUTH, MN - The College of St. Scholastica has announced its list of conferred graduates for Spring 2023. Congratulations to each and every one of these Saints on their transformational growth, hard work, and perseverance, and most of all, accomplishments both personal and academic in nature.

AITKIN

Ramsey Moe, BA in Accounting

Madison Slette, BS in Nursing

DarylAnn Webb, BS in Elementary Education

AKELEY

Alexandra Hoopman, BA in Psychology

Nicole Nelson, BS in Nursing

BAXTER

Elizabeth Borash, BA in Communication

BOWLUS

Cheryl Zimmerman, BS in Health Informatics and Information Management

BRAINERD

Taryn Becker, DPT in Physical Therapy

Alex Haapajoki, BA in Educational Studies

Kylie Lange, DPT in Physical Therapy

Carissa Nelson, DNP in Healthcare Leadership

Benjamin Renner, BS in Exercise Physiology

Angela Teckemeyer, DNP in Healthcare Leadership

BREEZY POINT

Melanie Knosalla, BS in Nursing

CROSSLAKE

Claire Moldenhauer , DNP in Healthcare Leadership

FINLAYSON

Madeleine Mattson, BS in Nursing

FORT RIPLEY

Grace Stockard, BS in Nursing

ISLE

Grace Carlson, BS in Biochemistry

Rainy Orazeme, BS in Nursing

LAKE SHORE

Brady Ahrendt, BS in Nursing

LITTLE FALLS

Ashley LeBlanc, BA in Social Work

Connor Skeesick, BA in Biology

PIERZ

Shelbie Kapsner, DNP in Healthcare Leadership

RICE

Tessa Fernholz, BA in Exercise Physiology

Abbey Leikvoll, DNP in Healthcare Leadership

Jake Schelonka, BS in Exercise Physiology

STAPLES

Kiara Storry, BS in Nursing

WADENA

Jamie Erckenbrack, BA in Organizational Leadership