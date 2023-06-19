Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Monday, June 19

News Local

STUDENT NEWS: Students graduate from The College of St. Scholastica

Area Spring 2023 graduates named

st-scholastica-color-logo.jpg
By PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
Today at 11:57 AM

DULUTH, MN - The College of St. Scholastica has announced its list of conferred graduates for Spring 2023. Congratulations to each and every one of these Saints on their transformational growth, hard work, and perseverance, and most of all, accomplishments both personal and academic in nature.

AITKIN

  • Ramsey Moe, BA in Accounting
  • Madison Slette, BS in Nursing
  • DarylAnn Webb, BS in Elementary Education

AKELEY

  • Alexandra Hoopman, BA in Psychology
  • Nicole Nelson, BS in Nursing

BAXTER

  • Elizabeth Borash, BA in Communication

BOWLUS

  • Cheryl Zimmerman, BS in Health Informatics and Information Management

BRAINERD

  • Taryn Becker, DPT in Physical Therapy
  • Alex Haapajoki, BA in Educational Studies
  • Kylie Lange, DPT in Physical Therapy
  • Carissa Nelson, DNP in Healthcare Leadership
  • Benjamin Renner, BS in Exercise Physiology
  • Angela Teckemeyer, DNP in Healthcare Leadership

BREEZY POINT

  • Melanie Knosalla, BS in Nursing

CROSSLAKE

  • Claire Moldenhauer , DNP in Healthcare Leadership

FINLAYSON

  • Madeleine Mattson, BS in Nursing

FORT RIPLEY

  • Grace Stockard, BS in Nursing

ISLE

  • Grace Carlson, BS in Biochemistry
  • Rainy Orazeme, BS in Nursing

LAKE SHORE

  • Brady Ahrendt, BS in Nursing

LITTLE FALLS

  • Ashley LeBlanc, BA in Social Work
  • Connor Skeesick, BA in Biology

PIERZ

  • Shelbie Kapsner, DNP in Healthcare Leadership

RICE

  • Tessa Fernholz, BA in Exercise Physiology
  • Abbey Leikvoll, DNP in Healthcare Leadership
  • Jake Schelonka, BS in Exercise Physiology

STAPLES

  • Kiara Storry, BS in Nursing

WADENA

  • Jamie Erckenbrack, BA in Organizational Leadership

