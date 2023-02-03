STUDENT NEWS: Students graduate from The College of St. Scholastica
Conferred graduates for Fall 2022
We are part of The Trust Project.
DULUTH - The College of St. Scholastica has announced its list of conferred graduates for Fall 2022. Congratulations to each and every one of these Saints on their transformational growth, hard work and perseverance and most of all, accomplishments both personal and academic in nature.
Albany
- Hannah Fuchs
Baxter
ADVERTISEMENT
- Cassandra Prochaska
Brainerd
- Ashley Fargo
- Chantell Martin
- Nicole Nelson
Students recognized for achievements
Academic performance recognized
Named to President's or Dean's lists
Students receive recognition
These students recognized for achievements
Students receive distinction for academic achievements
Students receive academic recognition
These area students honored for their academic excellence
University of Wisconsin-Superior students recognized
Crosby
- April Bourdage
Deer River
- Andrea Carter
Little Falls
ADVERTISEMENT
- Quinton Chervinko
- Kerry Olson
McGregor
- Carson Passer
Pequot Lakes
- Emmarae Lasart
Pierz
- Breanna Block
Upsala
ADVERTISEMENT
- Shelby Burg
Talks include building a city government center and emergency services center, and a city sales tax
Find out more about Paul and Babe's stompin' grounds in the northern Brainerd lakes area
Property owners may help straighten out young trees that remain bent