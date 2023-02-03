99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
|
STUDENT NEWS: Students graduate from The College of St. Scholastica

Conferred graduates for Fall 2022

area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
By PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
February 03, 2023 12:57 PM
DULUTH - The College of St. Scholastica has announced its list of conferred graduates for Fall 2022. Congratulations to each and every one of these Saints on their transformational growth, hard work and perseverance and most of all, accomplishments both personal and academic in nature.

Albany

  • Hannah Fuchs

Baxter

  • Cassandra Prochaska

Brainerd

  • Ashley Fargo
  • Chantell Martin
  • Nicole Nelson
Crosby

  • April Bourdage

Deer River

  • Andrea Carter

Little Falls

  • Quinton Chervinko
  • Kerry Olson

McGregor

  • Carson Passer

Pequot Lakes

  • Emmarae Lasart

Pierz

  • Breanna Block

Upsala

  • Shelby Burg

