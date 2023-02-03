STUDENT NEWS: Students graduate from The College of St. Scholastica

DULUTH - The College of St. Scholastica has announced its list of conferred graduates for Fall 2022. Congratulations to each and every one of these Saints on their transformational growth, hard work and perseverance and most of all, accomplishments both personal and academic in nature.

Albany

Hannah Fuchs

Baxter

ADVERTISEMENT

Cassandra Prochaska

Brainerd

Ashley Fargo

Chantell Martin

Nicole Nelson

Crosby

April Bourdage

Deer River

Andrea Carter

Little Falls

ADVERTISEMENT

Quinton Chervinko

Kerry Olson

McGregor

Carson Passer

Pequot Lakes

Emmarae Lasart

Pierz

Breanna Block

Upsala

ADVERTISEMENT