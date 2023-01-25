STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, January 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

STUDENT NEWS: Students from area named to University of Jamestown dean's list

Students receive recognition

area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
By PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
January 25, 2023 03:01 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

JAMESTOWN, ND - Multiple students from your area have been named to the University of Jamestown Dean's List for the Fall 2022 semester.

Students are named to the Dean's List for for maintaining a Semester GPA of 3.50 or better. Those who earned this achievement are listed below:

City, Name

ADVERTISEMENT

Backus

  • Claire Dahl

Brainerd

  • Karlie Anderson

Breezy Point

  • Vincent Miska

Hewitt

ADVERTISEMENT

  • Derik Kimber

Verndale

  • Nicholas Johnson

Wadena

  • Sophia Kreklau

Walker

  • Allyson Sea

Read more Student News
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: Iowa State University announces local students on fall 2022 dean’s list
These students recognized for achievements
January 24, 2023 03:01 PM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: Area students named to dean's list at UW-River Falls
Students receive distinction for academic achievements
January 23, 2023 03:01 PM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: Area students named to UW-Stout dean's list for fall 2022
Students receive academic recognition
January 22, 2023 05:01 AM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: Alexandria Technical & Community College dean's list for fall 2022
These area students honored for their academic excellence
January 20, 2023 04:31 AM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: Local students named to UW-Superior Dean's List
University of Wisconsin-Superior students recognized
January 19, 2023 05:31 AM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: The College of St. Scholastica announces area students named to the fall 2022 dean's list
These area students among those honored for achievements
January 18, 2023 04:01 PM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: South Dakota State announces fall 2022 dean's list
Students recognized for earning academic achievement.
January 17, 2023 04:31 AM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: Area students named to SCSU dean's list
Students honored for achievements.
January 16, 2023 12:01 PM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: UW-Madison announces the fall 2022 Dean's List
Area students recognized for achievements
January 09, 2023 03:01 PM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch

Related Topics: STUDENT NEWSEDUCATION
What To Read Next
Seed Library photo Jan 2023.JPG
Local
Pine River Seed Library preparing for spring
Meeting scheduled Jan. 26
January 25, 2023 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
january-2023-shutterstock-metro.jpg
Local
Calendar: Jan. 25-Feb. 6, 2023
Take a look at upcoming events in the Brainerd lakes area
January 25, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Pequot Antique Snowmobiles_4891.JPG
Local
Over 325 sleds are part of Antique Snowmobile Rendezvous in Pequot Lakes
Record is set during 29th annual event
January 25, 2023 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
012523-pine-river-pageant-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Miss Pine River Scholarship Pageant contestants sought
Pageant scholarships increased for 2023
January 25, 2023 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal