STUDENT NEWS: Students from area named to University of Jamestown dean's list
Students receive recognition
JAMESTOWN, ND - Multiple students from your area have been named to the University of Jamestown Dean's List for the Fall 2022 semester.
Students are named to the Dean's List for for maintaining a Semester GPA of 3.50 or better. Those who earned this achievement are listed below:
City, Name
Backus
- Claire Dahl
Brainerd
- Karlie Anderson
Breezy Point
- Vincent Miska
Hewitt
- Derik Kimber
Verndale
- Nicholas Johnson
Wadena
- Sophia Kreklau
Walker
- Allyson Sea
