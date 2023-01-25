STUDENT NEWS: Students from area named to University of Jamestown dean's list

JAMESTOWN, ND - Multiple students from your area have been named to the University of Jamestown Dean's List for the Fall 2022 semester.

Students are named to the Dean's List for for maintaining a Semester GPA of 3.50 or better. Those who earned this achievement are listed below:

City, Name

Backus

Claire Dahl

Brainerd

Karlie Anderson

Breezy Point

Vincent Miska

Hewitt

Derik Kimber

Verndale

Nicholas Johnson

Wadena

Sophia Kreklau

Walker