STUDENT NEWS: South Dakota State announces summer, fall 2022 graduation list

BROOKINGS, S.D. - The following students graduated after the summer and fall 2022 semesters at South Dakota State University. Nearly 1,000 students completed all requirements for a degree and/or certificate program, and those requirements have been verified by the appropriate college.

