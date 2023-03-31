99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
STUDENT NEWS: South Dakota State announces summer, fall 2022 graduation list

By PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
Today at 12:57 PM

BROOKINGS, S.D. - The following students graduated after the summer and fall 2022 semesters at South Dakota State University. Nearly 1,000 students completed all requirements for a degree and/or certificate program, and those requirements have been verified by the appropriate college.

Albany

  • Katelyn Hartwig graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in SDSU's College of Education and Human Sciences.

Brainerd

  • Melinda DeSmith graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in SDSU's College of Nursing.

Deerwood

  • Isaac Fordahl graduated with a Bachelor of Science in SDSU's Jerome J. Lohr College of Engineering.
Grey Eagle

  • Madalyn VonWahlde graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in SDSU's College of Education and Human Sciences.

Merrifield

  • Ashley Thomas graduated with a Bachelor of Science in SDSU's College of Pharmacy and Allied Health Professions.

