STUDENT NEWS: South Dakota State announces summer, fall 2022 graduation list
BROOKINGS, S.D. - The following students graduated after the summer and fall 2022 semesters at South Dakota State University. Nearly 1,000 students completed all requirements for a degree and/or certificate program, and those requirements have been verified by the appropriate college.
Albany
- Katelyn Hartwig graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in SDSU's College of Education and Human Sciences.
Brainerd
- Melinda DeSmith graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in SDSU's College of Nursing.
Deerwood
- Isaac Fordahl graduated with a Bachelor of Science in SDSU's Jerome J. Lohr College of Engineering.
Grey Eagle
- Madalyn VonWahlde graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in SDSU's College of Education and Human Sciences.
Merrifield
- Ashley Thomas graduated with a Bachelor of Science in SDSU's College of Pharmacy and Allied Health Professions.
