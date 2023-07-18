STUDENT NEWS: South Dakota State announces spring 2023 graduation list

BROOKINGS, SD - The following students graduated after the spring 2023 semester at South Dakota State University. More than 1,400 students completed all requirements for a degree and/or certificate program, and those requirements have been verified by the appropriate college.

Overall, students from 27 states and 20 nations graduated following the spring 2023 semester.

More than 50 students received two or more degrees or certificates from a college.

Albany

Amanda Kokett graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science from SDSU's College of Education and Human Sciences.

Elexis Vogel graduated with a Bachelor of Science from SDSU's College of Education and Human Sciences.

Brainerd

Andrew Bontjes graduated with two Bachelor of Science degrees from SDSU's Jerome J. Lohr College of Engineering.

Serena White graduated with an Associate of Science from SDSU's College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences.

Cass Lake

Stacie Lyon graduated with a Master of Science and a graduate certificate from SDSU's College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.

Clarissa

Hannah Stearns graduated with an Associate of Science from SDSU's College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.

Isle

MyKenna Haley graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from SDSU's College of Nursing.

Merrifield

Jaelyn Kappes graduated with a Doctor of Pharmacy from SDSU's College of Pharmacy and Allied Health Professions.

Nisswa

Nicholas Nelson graduated with a Bachelor of Science from SDSU's College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.