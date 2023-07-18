6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
STUDENT NEWS: South Dakota State announces spring 2023 graduation list

area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
By PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
Today at 11:57 AM

BROOKINGS, SD - The following students graduated after the spring 2023 semester at South Dakota State University. More than 1,400 students completed all requirements for a degree and/or certificate program, and those requirements have been verified by the appropriate college.

Overall, students from 27 states and 20 nations graduated following the spring 2023 semester.

More than 50 students received two or more degrees or certificates from a college.

Albany

  • Amanda Kokett graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science from SDSU's College of Education and Human Sciences.
  • Elexis Vogel graduated with a Bachelor of Science from SDSU's College of Education and Human Sciences.

Brainerd

  • Andrew Bontjes graduated with two Bachelor of Science degrees from SDSU's Jerome J. Lohr College of Engineering.
  • Serena White graduated with an Associate of Science from SDSU's College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences.

Cass Lake

  • Stacie Lyon graduated with a Master of Science and a graduate certificate from SDSU's College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.

Clarissa

  • Hannah Stearns graduated with an Associate of Science from SDSU's College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.

Isle

  • MyKenna Haley graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from SDSU's College of Nursing.

Merrifield

  • Jaelyn Kappes graduated with a Doctor of Pharmacy from SDSU's College of Pharmacy and Allied Health Professions.

Nisswa

  • Nicholas Nelson graduated with a Bachelor of Science from SDSU's College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.

