STUDENT NEWS: South Dakota State announces spring 2023 dean's list

Students earn academic achievement

area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
By PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
Today at 9:57 AM

BROOKINGS, SD - More than 3,000 students were recognized for their outstanding academic performance over the spring 2023 semester at South Dakota State University by being named to the dean's list.

To earn dean's list distinctions in SDSU's colleges, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credits and must have earned at least a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Students with F, I, U, RI or RU grades are not eligible regardless of system term GPA attained.

Congratulations to these distinguished scholars on earning this academic achievement.

ALBANY

  • Amanda Kokett, a student in SDSU's College of Education and Human Sciences
  • Paige Meyer, a student in SDSU's College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences

BRAINERD

  • Hayden Carlson, a student in SDSU's College of Nursing
  • Erin Cartwright, a student in SDSU's College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences

CUSHING

  • Zoe Hillmer, a student in SDSU's College of Natural Sciences
  • Grace Kuta, a student in SDSU's Jerome J. Lohr College of Engineering

EAST GULL LAKE

  • Allison Krantz, a student in SDSU's Jerome J. Lohr College of Engineering

GREY EAGLE

  • Camryn Brinkman, a student in SDSU's College of Nursing

ISLE

  • MyKenna Haley, a student in SDSU's College of Nursing

MCGREGOR

  • Carson Ford, a student in SDSU's College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences

NISSWA

  • Jackalyn Fox, a student in SDSU's College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences

PEQUOT LAKES

  • Emma Smith a student in SDSU's College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences

PIERZ

  • Erika Dickmann, a student in SDSU's College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences

RANDALL

  • Ann Pugh, a student in SDSU's College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences

RICE

  • Sydney Lund, a student in SDSU's College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences

