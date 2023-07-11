STUDENT NEWS: South Dakota State announces spring 2023 dean's list

BROOKINGS, SD - More than 3,000 students were recognized for their outstanding academic performance over the spring 2023 semester at South Dakota State University by being named to the dean's list.

To earn dean's list distinctions in SDSU's colleges, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credits and must have earned at least a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Students with F, I, U, RI or RU grades are not eligible regardless of system term GPA attained.

Congratulations to these distinguished scholars on earning this academic achievement.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALBANY

Amanda Kokett, a student in SDSU's College of Education and Human Sciences

Paige Meyer, a student in SDSU's College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences

BRAINERD

Hayden Carlson, a student in SDSU's College of Nursing

Erin Cartwright, a student in SDSU's College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences

CUSHING

ADVERTISEMENT

Zoe Hillmer, a student in SDSU's College of Natural Sciences

Grace Kuta, a student in SDSU's Jerome J. Lohr College of Engineering

EAST GULL LAKE

Allison Krantz, a student in SDSU's Jerome J. Lohr College of Engineering

GREY EAGLE

Camryn Brinkman, a student in SDSU's College of Nursing

ADVERTISEMENT

ISLE

MyKenna Haley, a student in SDSU's College of Nursing

MCGREGOR

Carson Ford, a student in SDSU's College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences

NISSWA

ADVERTISEMENT

Jackalyn Fox, a student in SDSU's College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences

PEQUOT LAKES

Emma Smith a student in SDSU's College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences

PIERZ

Erika Dickmann, a student in SDSU's College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences

RANDALL

ADVERTISEMENT

Ann Pugh, a student in SDSU's College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences

RICE

Sydney Lund, a student in SDSU's College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences