STUDENT NEWS: South Dakota State announces spring 2023 dean's list
Students earn academic achievement
BROOKINGS, SD - More than 3,000 students were recognized for their outstanding academic performance over the spring 2023 semester at South Dakota State University by being named to the dean's list.
To earn dean's list distinctions in SDSU's colleges, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credits and must have earned at least a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Students with F, I, U, RI or RU grades are not eligible regardless of system term GPA attained.
Congratulations to these distinguished scholars on earning this academic achievement.
ALBANY
- Amanda Kokett, a student in SDSU's College of Education and Human Sciences
- Paige Meyer, a student in SDSU's College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences
BRAINERD
- Hayden Carlson, a student in SDSU's College of Nursing
- Erin Cartwright, a student in SDSU's College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences
CUSHING
- Zoe Hillmer, a student in SDSU's College of Natural Sciences
- Grace Kuta, a student in SDSU's Jerome J. Lohr College of Engineering
EAST GULL LAKE
- Allison Krantz, a student in SDSU's Jerome J. Lohr College of Engineering
GREY EAGLE
- Camryn Brinkman, a student in SDSU's College of Nursing
ISLE
- MyKenna Haley, a student in SDSU's College of Nursing
MCGREGOR
- Carson Ford, a student in SDSU's College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences
NISSWA
- Jackalyn Fox, a student in SDSU's College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences
PEQUOT LAKES
- Emma Smith a student in SDSU's College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences
PIERZ
- Erika Dickmann, a student in SDSU's College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences
RANDALL
- Ann Pugh, a student in SDSU's College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences
RICE
- Sydney Lund, a student in SDSU's College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences
