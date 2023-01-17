STUDENT NEWS: South Dakota State announces fall 2022 dean's list
Students recognized for earning academic achievement.
We are part of The Trust Project.
BROOKINGS, SD - More than 3,200 students were recognized for their outstanding academic performance over the fall 2022 semester at South Dakota State University by being named to the dean's list.
To earn dean's list distinctions in SDSU's colleges, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credits and must have earned at least a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Students with F, I, U, RI or RU grades are not eligible regardless of system term GPA attained.
Aitkin
ADVERTISEMENT
- Alaina Chute, in SDSU's College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences
Albany
- Katelyn Hartwig, in SDSU's College of Education and Human Sciences
- Amanda Kokett, in SDSU's College of Education and Human Sciences
- Paige Meyer, in SDSU's College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences
- Elexis Vogel, in SDSU's College of Education and Human Sciences
Brainerd
- Hayden Carlson, in SDSU's College of Nursing
- Erin Cartwright, in SDSU's College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences
- Hannah Schubert, in SDSU's College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences
Clarissa
- Hannah Stearns, in SDSU's College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences
Cushing
ADVERTISEMENT
- Zoe Hillmer, in SDSU's College of Natural Sciences
Grey Eagle
- Madalyn VonWahlde, in SDSU's College of Education and Human Sciences
Isle
- MyKenna Haley, in SDSU's College of Nursing
Lake Shore
- Russell Pierzinski, in SDSU's College of Pharmacy and Allied Health Professions
Nisswa
ADVERTISEMENT
- Jackalyn Fox, in SDSU's College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences
Pequot Lakes
- Emma Smith, in SDSU's College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences
Area students recognized for achievements
BRAINERD - The following area students are among the 247 2022 fall semester graduates of Minnesota State Community and Technical College (M State), with campuses in Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Wadena.
Students attending M State campuses in Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Wadena.
Area students honored for academic performance
Academic performance earns awards for students
MADISON, Wis. - About 7,700 students received degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison on May 13 and 14, including students from this area.
Students recognized for academic performance
Department sees large increase in fire calls, emergency medical service calls
Club members will meet for lunch and socializing at Ernie's on Gull
Heintzeman appointed to Environment and Natural Resources Finance and Policy, Legacy Finance, and Ways and Means committees
Davis is on committees on climate and energy and children and families