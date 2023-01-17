STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
News | Local
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

STUDENT NEWS: South Dakota State announces fall 2022 dean's list

Students recognized for earning academic achievement.

By PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
January 17, 2023
BROOKINGS, SD - More than 3,200 students were recognized for their outstanding academic performance over the fall 2022 semester at South Dakota State University by being named to the dean's list.

To earn dean's list distinctions in SDSU's colleges, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credits and must have earned at least a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Students with F, I, U, RI or RU grades are not eligible regardless of system term GPA attained.

Aitkin

  • Alaina Chute, in SDSU's College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences

Albany

  • Katelyn Hartwig, in SDSU's College of Education and Human Sciences
  • Amanda Kokett, in SDSU's College of Education and Human Sciences
  • Paige Meyer, in SDSU's College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences
  • Elexis Vogel, in SDSU's College of Education and Human Sciences

Brainerd

  • Hayden Carlson, in SDSU's College of Nursing
  • Erin Cartwright, in SDSU's College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences
  • Hannah Schubert, in SDSU's College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences

Clarissa

  • Hannah Stearns, in SDSU's College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences

Cushing

  • Zoe Hillmer, in SDSU's College of Natural Sciences

Grey Eagle

  • Madalyn VonWahlde, in SDSU's College of Education and Human Sciences

Isle

  • MyKenna Haley, in SDSU's College of Nursing

Lake Shore

  • Russell Pierzinski, in SDSU's College of Pharmacy and Allied Health Professions

Nisswa

  • Jackalyn Fox, in SDSU's College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences

Pequot Lakes

  • Emma Smith, in SDSU's College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences

