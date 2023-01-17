STUDENT NEWS: South Dakota State announces fall 2022 dean's list

BROOKINGS, SD - More than 3,200 students were recognized for their outstanding academic performance over the fall 2022 semester at South Dakota State University by being named to the dean's list.

To earn dean's list distinctions in SDSU's colleges, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credits and must have earned at least a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Students with F, I, U, RI or RU grades are not eligible regardless of system term GPA attained.

Aitkin

ADVERTISEMENT

Alaina Chute, in SDSU's College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences

Albany

Katelyn Hartwig, in SDSU's College of Education and Human Sciences

Amanda Kokett, in SDSU's College of Education and Human Sciences

Paige Meyer, in SDSU's College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences

Elexis Vogel, in SDSU's College of Education and Human Sciences

Brainerd

Hayden Carlson, in SDSU's College of Nursing

Erin Cartwright, in SDSU's College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences

Hannah Schubert, in SDSU's College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences

Clarissa

Hannah Stearns, in SDSU's College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences

Cushing

ADVERTISEMENT

Zoe Hillmer, in SDSU's College of Natural Sciences

Grey Eagle

Madalyn VonWahlde, in SDSU's College of Education and Human Sciences

Isle

MyKenna Haley, in SDSU's College of Nursing

Lake Shore

Russell Pierzinski, in SDSU's College of Pharmacy and Allied Health Professions

Nisswa

ADVERTISEMENT

Jackalyn Fox, in SDSU's College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences

Pequot Lakes