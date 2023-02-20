STUDENT NEWS: Minnesota State Mankato announces 2022 fall semester dean's list
Area students named to Academic High Honor and Honor lists
MANKATO, MN - The Academic High Honor and Honor lists (Dean's lists) for the past fall semester at Minnesota State University, Mankato have been announced by Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs David Hood.
Among 3,714 students, a total of 1,126 students qualified for the High Honor List by achieving a 4.0 straight "A" average, while 2,588 students earned a 3.5 to 3.99 average to qualify for the Honor List.
To qualify for academic honors, undergraduate students must be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours for the semester.
Hometown, Name, Honor
Baxter
- Elisabeth Buffetta, Honor List
- Kayla Bush, Honor List
- Kaleb Dubej, High Honor List
- Megan Schmidt, High Honor List
- Holly Ulanowski, Honor List
- Kalina Vandeputte, Honor List
- Jaden Veith, Honor List
Bertha
- Allison Asfeld, High Honor List
Boy River
- Dane Sepin, Honor List
Brainerd
- Hailey Gakin, Honor List
- Jenna Host, High Honor List
- Emily Rhoda, High Honor List
- Morgan Wodarz, High Honor List
Browerville
- Kaitlyn Cebulla, Honor List
Clarissa
- Ty Lancaster, High Honor List
Crosslake
- Abigail White, Honor List
Eagle Bend
- Jillian Cuchna, High Honor List
Emily
- Caleb Armbrust, High Honor List
- Julia Erickson, Honor List
Hackensack
- Abby VanDien, High Honor List
Lake Shore
- Morgan Mudgett, Honor List
Long Prairie
- Simon Lian, High Honor List
- Mary Speer, High Honor List
Menahga
- Kayla Waaraniemi, High Honor List
Nisswa
- Amelia Kapusinski, High Honor List
- Sophie Littman, Honor List
Pequot Lakes
- Carla Swenson, High Honor List
Pierz
- Zachary Becker, High Honor List
- Katelyn Hoffman, Honor List
- Cole Poser, High Honor List
Royalton
- Annalise Rundquist, High Honor List
- Paige Yourczek, Honor List
Sebeka
- Maya Lake, Honor List
Staples
- Ryan Gerard, High Honor List