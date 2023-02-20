99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, February 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

STUDENT NEWS: Minnesota State Mankato announces 2022 fall semester dean's list

Area students named to Academic High Honor and Honor lists

area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
By PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
February 20, 2023 12:57 PM

MANKATO, MN - The Academic High Honor and Honor lists (Dean's lists) for the past fall semester at Minnesota State University, Mankato have been announced by Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs David Hood.

Among 3,714 students, a total of 1,126 students qualified for the High Honor List by achieving a 4.0 straight "A" average, while 2,588 students earned a 3.5 to 3.99 average to qualify for the Honor List.

To qualify for academic honors, undergraduate students must be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours for the semester.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hometown, Name, Honor

Baxter

  • Elisabeth Buffetta, Honor List
  • Kayla Bush, Honor List
  • Kaleb Dubej, High Honor List
  • Megan Schmidt, High Honor List
  • Holly Ulanowski, Honor List
  • Kalina Vandeputte, Honor List
  • Jaden Veith, Honor List

Bertha

ADVERTISEMENT

  • Allison Asfeld, High Honor List

Boy River

  • Dane Sepin, Honor List

Brainerd

  • Hailey Gakin, Honor List
  • Jenna Host, High Honor List
  • Emily Rhoda, High Honor List
  • Morgan Wodarz, High Honor List

Browerville

ADVERTISEMENT

  • Kaitlyn Cebulla, Honor List

Clarissa

  • Ty Lancaster, High Honor List

Crosslake

  • Abigail White, Honor List

Eagle Bend

  • Jillian Cuchna, High Honor List

Emily

  • Caleb Armbrust, High Honor List
  • Julia Erickson, Honor List

Hackensack

  • Abby VanDien, High Honor List

Lake Shore

  • Morgan Mudgett, Honor List

Long Prairie

  • Simon Lian, High Honor List
  • Mary Speer, High Honor List

Menahga

  • Kayla Waaraniemi, High Honor List

Nisswa

  • Amelia Kapusinski, High Honor List
  • Sophie Littman, Honor List

Pequot Lakes

  • Carla Swenson, High Honor List

Pierz

  • Zachary Becker, High Honor List
  • Katelyn Hoffman, Honor List
  • Cole Poser, High Honor List

Royalton

  • Annalise Rundquist, High Honor List
  • Paige Yourczek, Honor List

Sebeka

  • Maya Lake, Honor List

Staples

  • Ryan Gerard, High Honor List

Read more Student News
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: Area students named to 2022 Saint Mary's University fall dean's list
Students honored for achievement
February 17, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: Hamline University College of Liberal Arts dean's list for fall 2022
Academic achievement recognized
February 16, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: Area University of Nebraska-Lincoln 'Huskers' named to fall deans' list
These area students recognized for academic achievement
February 15, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: Gustavus Adolphus College announces 2022 fall semester dean's list
Area students recognized
February 14, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: Area students named to NDSU fall 2022 dean’s list
These North Dakota State University students recognized for academic performance
February 13, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: CLC announces area students on fall honors lists
Central Lakes College, Brainerd and Staples recognizes achievements
February 10, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: Gustavus Adolphus College announces 2022 fall semester dean's list
Students honored for achievements
February 09, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: Students named to fall semester 2022 Dean's list at UMN Crookston
Academic achievements recognized
February 07, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: Students named to fall semester 2022 Chancellor's list at UMN Crookston
Recognized for their academic achievements
February 06, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch

What To Read Next
Parade grand marshals
Local
Lake Country Faces: Riverside Inn owners in Crosslake named St. Patrick’s Day Parade honorary grand marshals
February 20, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
Families play around a colorful snow sculpture featuring a giant snowman catching a fish and a tunnels to go through.
Local
Nisswa Jubilee embraces winter
February 20, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Kelly Humphrey
Pequot Lakes speech Staples2023.jpg
Local
Pequot Lakes speech team takes first in Staples
February 20, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal