STUDENT NEWS: Minnesota State Mankato announces 2022 fall semester dean's list

MANKATO, MN - The Academic High Honor and Honor lists (Dean's lists) for the past fall semester at Minnesota State University, Mankato have been announced by Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs David Hood.

Among 3,714 students, a total of 1,126 students qualified for the High Honor List by achieving a 4.0 straight "A" average, while 2,588 students earned a 3.5 to 3.99 average to qualify for the Honor List.

To qualify for academic honors, undergraduate students must be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours for the semester.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hometown, Name, Honor

Baxter

Elisabeth Buffetta, Honor List

Kayla Bush, Honor List

Kaleb Dubej, High Honor List

Megan Schmidt, High Honor List

Holly Ulanowski, Honor List

Kalina Vandeputte, Honor List

Jaden Veith, Honor List

Bertha

ADVERTISEMENT

Allison Asfeld, High Honor List

Boy River

Dane Sepin, Honor List

Brainerd

Hailey Gakin, Honor List

Jenna Host, High Honor List

Emily Rhoda, High Honor List

Morgan Wodarz, High Honor List

Browerville

ADVERTISEMENT

Kaitlyn Cebulla, Honor List

Clarissa

Ty Lancaster, High Honor List

Crosslake

Abigail White, Honor List

Eagle Bend

Jillian Cuchna, High Honor List

Emily

Caleb Armbrust, High Honor List

Julia Erickson, Honor List

Hackensack

Abby VanDien, High Honor List

Lake Shore

Morgan Mudgett, Honor List

Long Prairie

Simon Lian, High Honor List

Mary Speer, High Honor List

Menahga

Kayla Waaraniemi, High Honor List

Nisswa

Amelia Kapusinski, High Honor List

Sophie Littman, Honor List

Pequot Lakes

Carla Swenson, High Honor List

Pierz

Zachary Becker, High Honor List

Katelyn Hoffman, Honor List

Cole Poser, High Honor List

Royalton

Annalise Rundquist, High Honor List

Paige Yourczek, Honor List

Sebeka

Maya Lake, Honor List

Staples