STUDENT NEWS: M State announces fall 2022 graduates

By PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
January 05, 2023 04:01 PM
BRAINERD - The following area students are among the 247 2022 fall semester graduates of Minnesota State Community and Technical College (M State), with campuses in Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Wadena.

NOTE: A student may also be listed twice if they received more than one degree.

Hometown, Name, Program(s)/Degree

Aldrich

  • Callista Gardner, Cosmetology-Diploma

Backus

  • Kayla Griffith, Associate Degree Nursing-AS
  • Kayla Griffith, Liberal Arts & Sciences-AA

Bertha

  • Caitlyn McKnight, Accounting Transfer Pathway - AS
  • Caitlyn McKnight, Liberal Arts & Sciences-AA

Brainerd

  • Vanessa Christensen, Early Childhood & Educ Transfer Pathway
  • Katie Copley, Cosmetology-Diploma

  • Elizabeth Stokes, Nail Technician-Certificate

Browerville

  • Jenna Bain, Associate Degree Nursing-AS

Clarissa

  • Sara Trantina, Nail Technician-Certificate

Crosby

  • Janessa Dahlberg, Cosmetology-Diploma

Crosslake

  • Ellyana Johnston, Cosmetology-Diploma

Menahga

  • Tucker Ament, CISCO Networking-Certificate
  • Elizabeth Halonen, Associate Degree Nursing-AS
  • Kate Hendrickson, Liberal Arts & Sciences-AA
  • Alex Hillstrom, Associate Degree Nursing-AS
  • Kristy Hillukka, Liberal Arts & Sciences-AA
  • Amanda Lake, Liberal Arts & Sciences-AA
  • Kari Marschall, Liberal Arts & Sciences-AA (Social Sci)

Outing

  • Sarah-Anne Sura, LPN to Associate Degree Nursing Bridge

Pequot Lakes

  • Austin Lund, Nail Technician-Certificate

Sebeka

  • Audrey Frisbie, Cardiovascular Technology-Invasive - AAS
  • Amy Savela, Liberal Arts & Sciences-AA

Staples

  • Kylee Magee, Cosmetology-Diploma
  • Lynda Thompson, Accounting Clerk-Diploma
  • Lynda Thompson, Payroll Specialist-Diploma

Verndale

  • Chelsea Lind, Cosmetology-Diploma
  • Evelyn Tyrrell, Liberal Arts & Sciences-AA
  • Jayde Wachlin, Accounting-AAS
  • Jayde Wachlin, Payroll Specialist-Diploma

Wadena

  • Rose Dykhoff, Liberal Arts & Sciences-AA
  • Rose Dykhoff, Phlebotomy Technician-Certificate
  • Jarissa Eckman, Accounting-AAS
  • Rhiana Roberts, Liberal Arts & Sciences-AA
  • Leigha Schmitz, Cosmetology-Diploma
  • Bethany Tilseth, Human Resources-AAS
  • Tayler Wahlstrom, Cosmetology-Diploma

