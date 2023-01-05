STUDENT NEWS: M State announces fall 2022 graduates

BRAINERD - The following area students are among the 247 2022 fall semester graduates of Minnesota State Community and Technical College (M State), with campuses in Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Wadena.

NOTE: A student may also be listed twice if they received more than one degree.

Hometown, Name, Program(s)/Degree

ADVERTISEMENT

Aldrich

Callista Gardner, Cosmetology-Diploma

Backus

Kayla Griffith, Associate Degree Nursing-AS

Kayla Griffith, Liberal Arts & Sciences-AA

Bertha

ADVERTISEMENT

Caitlyn McKnight, Accounting Transfer Pathway - AS

Caitlyn McKnight, Liberal Arts & Sciences-AA

Brainerd

Vanessa Christensen, Early Childhood & Educ Transfer Pathway

Katie Copley, Cosmetology-Diploma

Elizabeth Stokes, Nail Technician-Certificate

Browerville

Jenna Bain, Associate Degree Nursing-AS

Clarissa

Sara Trantina, Nail Technician-Certificate

ADVERTISEMENT

Crosby

Janessa Dahlberg, Cosmetology-Diploma

Crosslake

Ellyana Johnston, Cosmetology-Diploma

Menahga

Tucker Ament, CISCO Networking-Certificate

Elizabeth Halonen, Associate Degree Nursing-AS

Kate Hendrickson, Liberal Arts & Sciences-AA

Alex Hillstrom, Associate Degree Nursing-AS

Kristy Hillukka, Liberal Arts & Sciences-AA

Amanda Lake, Liberal Arts & Sciences-AA

Kari Marschall, Liberal Arts & Sciences-AA (Social Sci)

Outing

Sarah-Anne Sura, LPN to Associate Degree Nursing Bridge

Pequot Lakes

Austin Lund, Nail Technician-Certificate

Sebeka

Audrey Frisbie, Cardiovascular Technology-Invasive - AAS

Amy Savela, Liberal Arts & Sciences-AA

Staples

Kylee Magee, Cosmetology-Diploma

Lynda Thompson, Accounting Clerk-Diploma

Lynda Thompson, Payroll Specialist-Diploma

Verndale

Chelsea Lind, Cosmetology-Diploma

Evelyn Tyrrell, Liberal Arts & Sciences-AA

Jayde Wachlin, Accounting-AAS

Jayde Wachlin, Payroll Specialist-Diploma

Wadena