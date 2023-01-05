STUDENT NEWS: M State announces fall 2022 graduates
We are part of The Trust Project.
BRAINERD - The following area students are among the 247 2022 fall semester graduates of Minnesota State Community and Technical College (M State), with campuses in Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Wadena.
NOTE: A student may also be listed twice if they received more than one degree.
Hometown, Name, Program(s)/Degree
Aldrich
- Callista Gardner, Cosmetology-Diploma
Backus
- Kayla Griffith, Associate Degree Nursing-AS
- Kayla Griffith, Liberal Arts & Sciences-AA
Bertha
- Caitlyn McKnight, Accounting Transfer Pathway - AS
- Caitlyn McKnight, Liberal Arts & Sciences-AA
Brainerd
- Vanessa Christensen, Early Childhood & Educ Transfer Pathway
- Katie Copley, Cosmetology-Diploma
Elizabeth Stokes, Nail Technician-Certificate
Browerville
- Jenna Bain, Associate Degree Nursing-AS
Clarissa
- Sara Trantina, Nail Technician-Certificate
Crosby
- Janessa Dahlberg, Cosmetology-Diploma
Crosslake
- Ellyana Johnston, Cosmetology-Diploma
Menahga
- Tucker Ament, CISCO Networking-Certificate
- Elizabeth Halonen, Associate Degree Nursing-AS
- Kate Hendrickson, Liberal Arts & Sciences-AA
- Alex Hillstrom, Associate Degree Nursing-AS
- Kristy Hillukka, Liberal Arts & Sciences-AA
- Amanda Lake, Liberal Arts & Sciences-AA
- Kari Marschall, Liberal Arts & Sciences-AA (Social Sci)
Outing
- Sarah-Anne Sura, LPN to Associate Degree Nursing Bridge
Pequot Lakes
- Austin Lund, Nail Technician-Certificate
Sebeka
- Audrey Frisbie, Cardiovascular Technology-Invasive - AAS
- Amy Savela, Liberal Arts & Sciences-AA
Staples
- Kylee Magee, Cosmetology-Diploma
- Lynda Thompson, Accounting Clerk-Diploma
- Lynda Thompson, Payroll Specialist-Diploma
Verndale
- Chelsea Lind, Cosmetology-Diploma
- Evelyn Tyrrell, Liberal Arts & Sciences-AA
- Jayde Wachlin, Accounting-AAS
- Jayde Wachlin, Payroll Specialist-Diploma
Wadena
- Rose Dykhoff, Liberal Arts & Sciences-AA
- Rose Dykhoff, Phlebotomy Technician-Certificate
- Jarissa Eckman, Accounting-AAS
- Rhiana Roberts, Liberal Arts & Sciences-AA
- Leigha Schmitz, Cosmetology-Diploma
- Bethany Tilseth, Human Resources-AAS
- Tayler Wahlstrom, Cosmetology-Diploma
