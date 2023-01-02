STUDENT NEWS: M State announces fall 2022 academic honors
Students attending M State campuses in Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Wadena.
Brainerd - Minnesota State Community and Technical College has named 523 students to its President's List and 546 students to its Dean's List for the Fall 2022 semester.
Students on the President's List earned a grade point average of 4.0 while completing a minimum of six college-level credits and 75% of the courses in which they enrolled for the semester.
Students on the Dean's List earned a G.P.A. of 3.50 to 3.99 while completing a minimum of six college-level credits and 75% of the courses in which they enrolled for the semester.
Students named to the M State President's List and Dean's List are:
Hometown, Name, Honors
Aldrich
- Callista Gardner, Dean's List
Baxter
- Jacob Drietz, Dean's List
- Julia Lacher, President's List
- Meritt Miller, President's List
Bertha
- Elisa Knoll, Dean's List
Brainerd
- Riley Backstrom, President's List
- Katie Copley, President's List
- Emily Jensvold, Dean's List
- Alexandra Keating, Dean's List
- Ryan Klein, Dean's List
- Isaac Lockwood, Dean's List
Browerville
- Elizabeth Becker, President's List
- Leona May, President's List
Crosby
- Janessa Dahlberg, Dean's List
- Ean Hunter, President's List
Crosslake
- Dominic Berczyk, Dean's List
- Ellyana Johnston, Dean's List
Deerwood
- Joseph Wassen, Dean's List
Grey Eagle
- Owen Gerads, Dean's List
Hewitt
- Tiffany Mohlenkamp, Dean's List
Long Prairie
- Samuel Byers, Dean's List
Longville
- Joseph Pinski, President's List
Menahga
- Aili Anderson, Dean's List
- Jaclyn Bloomquist, Dean's List
- Robert Bloomquist, Dean's List
- Ivan Crocker, Dean's List
- Alayna Day, President's List
- Ava Etzler, Dean's List
- Kate Hendrickson, Dean's List
- Karen Hillstrom, President's List
- Carter Hillukka, Dean's List
- Lane Hillukka, Dean's List
- Faythe Honga, Dean's List
- Micah Klein, Dean's List
- Aaron Lake, President's List
- Amanda Lake, President's List
- Hannah Martin, Dean's List
- Austen Simonson, President's List
- Kinsey Skoog, Dean's List
- Mariah Skoog, President's List
- Megan Skoog, President's List
- Ina Wisuri, Dean's List
- Alendra Ylitalo, President's List
- Sophia Ylitalo, President's List
Motley
- Jaelyn Jordahl, Dean's List
Outing
- Sarah-Anne Sura, Dean's List
Pequot Lakes
- Austin Lund, Dean's List
- Jayda Reier, Dean's List
- Megan Voges, President's List
- Trever Vukelich, President's List
Pierz
- Emily Dehler, Dean's List
- Kegan Scholl, Dean's List
Randall
- Jaycee Hegg, Dean's List
Sebeka
- Christopher Dufault, President's List
- Audrey Frisbie, President's List
- Avory Haman, President's List
- Bailey Haman, President's List
- Mason Heino, Dean's List
- April Kerkvliet, Dean's List
- Alexa Kern, Dean's List
- Brady Lake, Dean's List
- Maci Lake, President's List
- Teagen Lee, Dean's List
- Otto Mattson, President's List
- Elyse Ness, Dean's List
- Mandy Quaschnick, Dean's List
- Ava Rathcke, Dean's List
- Daphney Rathcke, President's List
- Shiann Richter, President's List
- Deanna Sjolie, Dean's List
- Autumn Teiken, Dean's List
- Anna Vargo, President's List
- Kylynn Warmbold, Dean's List
Staples
- Rachel Connell, Dean's List
- Alexander Giza, Dean's List
- Damon Halverson, President's List
- Kylee Magee, Dean's List
- Cal Olsson, Dean's List
Swanville
- Cooper Thieschafer, Dean's List
Verndale
- Minette Bettis, Dean's List
- Eva Erickson, President's List
- Jamie Hahn, President's List
- Molly Holman, President's List
- Caleb Ismil, President's List
- Corby Kern, President's List
- Chelsea Lind, Dean's List
- Krystle Olson, Dean's List
- Shelby Rakow-Batters, Dean's List
- Nicole Redner, Dean's List
- Evelyn Tyrrell, President's List
- Michael Uselman, President's List
- Jayde Wachlin, President's List
Wadena
- Eliah Anderson, President's List
- Nathan Bolduc, Dean's List
- Rose Dykhoff, Dean's List
- Isabel Ellingson, President's List
- Nathanael Heppner, Dean's List
- Wayne Keith, Dean's List
- Seth Linnell, President's List
- Nicholas Lund, Dean's List
- Kaylin Lupkes, Dean's List
- April McMorrow-Hudson, President's List
- Kayla Meeks, President's List
- Matthew Notch, President's List
- Chase O'Rourke, Dean's List
- Maxwell Phillips, Dean's List
- Leigha Schmitz, President's List
- Sierra Sibert, President's List
- Tayler Wahlstrom, Dean's List