STUDENT NEWS: M State announces fall 2022 academic honors

Brainerd - Minnesota State Community and Technical College has named 523 students to its President's List and 546 students to its Dean's List for the Fall 2022 semester.

Students on the President's List earned a grade point average of 4.0 while completing a minimum of six college-level credits and 75% of the courses in which they enrolled for the semester.

Students on the Dean's List earned a G.P.A. of 3.50 to 3.99 while completing a minimum of six college-level credits and 75% of the courses in which they enrolled for the semester.

Students named to the M State President's List and Dean's List are:

Hometown, Name, Honors

Aldrich

Callista Gardner, Dean's List

Baxter

Jacob Drietz, Dean's List

Julia Lacher, President's List

Meritt Miller, President's List

Bertha

Elisa Knoll, Dean's List

Brainerd

Riley Backstrom, President's List

Katie Copley, President's List

Emily Jensvold, Dean's List

Alexandra Keating, Dean's List

Ryan Klein, Dean's List

Isaac Lockwood, Dean's List

Browerville

Elizabeth Becker, President's List

Leona May, President's List

Crosby

Janessa Dahlberg, Dean's List

Ean Hunter, President's List

Crosslake

Dominic Berczyk, Dean's List

Ellyana Johnston, Dean's List

Deerwood

Joseph Wassen, Dean's List

Grey Eagle

Owen Gerads, Dean's List

Hewitt

Tiffany Mohlenkamp, Dean's List

Long Prairie

Samuel Byers, Dean's List

Longville

Joseph Pinski, President's List

Menahga

Aili Anderson, Dean's List

Jaclyn Bloomquist, Dean's List

Robert Bloomquist, Dean's List

Ivan Crocker, Dean's List

Alayna Day, President's List

Ava Etzler, Dean's List

Kate Hendrickson, Dean's List

Karen Hillstrom, President's List

Carter Hillukka, Dean's List

Lane Hillukka, Dean's List

Faythe Honga, Dean's List

Micah Klein, Dean's List

Aaron Lake, President's List

Amanda Lake, President's List

Hannah Martin, Dean's List

Austen Simonson, President's List

Kinsey Skoog, Dean's List

Mariah Skoog, President's List

Megan Skoog, President's List

Ina Wisuri, Dean's List

Alendra Ylitalo, President's List

Sophia Ylitalo, President's List

Motley

Jaelyn Jordahl, Dean's List

Outing

Sarah-Anne Sura, Dean's List

Pequot Lakes

Austin Lund, Dean's List

Jayda Reier, Dean's List

Megan Voges, President's List

Trever Vukelich, President's List

Pierz

Emily Dehler, Dean's List

Kegan Scholl, Dean's List

Randall

Jaycee Hegg, Dean's List

Sebeka

Christopher Dufault, President's List

Audrey Frisbie, President's List

Avory Haman, President's List

Bailey Haman, President's List

Mason Heino, Dean's List

April Kerkvliet, Dean's List

Alexa Kern, Dean's List

Brady Lake, Dean's List

Maci Lake, President's List

Teagen Lee, Dean's List

Otto Mattson, President's List

Elyse Ness, Dean's List

Mandy Quaschnick, Dean's List

Ava Rathcke, Dean's List

Daphney Rathcke, President's List

Shiann Richter, President's List

Deanna Sjolie, Dean's List

Autumn Teiken, Dean's List

Anna Vargo, President's List

Kylynn Warmbold, Dean's List

Staples

Rachel Connell, Dean's List

Alexander Giza, Dean's List

Damon Halverson, President's List

Kylee Magee, Dean's List

Cal Olsson, Dean's List

Swanville

Cooper Thieschafer, Dean's List

Verndale

Minette Bettis, Dean's List

Eva Erickson, President's List

Jamie Hahn, President's List

Molly Holman, President's List

Caleb Ismil, President's List

Corby Kern, President's List

Chelsea Lind, Dean's List

Krystle Olson, Dean's List

Shelby Rakow-Batters, Dean's List

Nicole Redner, Dean's List

Evelyn Tyrrell, President's List

Michael Uselman, President's List

Jayde Wachlin, President's List

Wadena