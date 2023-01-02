99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
STUDENT NEWS: M State announces fall 2022 academic honors

Students attending M State campuses in Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Wadena.

area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
By PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
January 02, 2023 02:01 PM
Brainerd - Minnesota State Community and Technical College has named 523 students to its President's List and 546 students to its Dean's List for the Fall 2022 semester.

Students on the President's List earned a grade point average of 4.0 while completing a minimum of six college-level credits and 75% of the courses in which they enrolled for the semester.

Students on the Dean's List earned a G.P.A. of 3.50 to 3.99 while completing a minimum of six college-level credits and 75% of the courses in which they enrolled for the semester.

Students named to the M State President's List and Dean's List are:

Hometown, Name, Honors

Aldrich

  • Callista Gardner, Dean's List

Baxter

  • Jacob Drietz, Dean's List
  • Julia Lacher, President's List
  • Meritt Miller, President's List

Bertha

  • Elisa Knoll, Dean's List

Brainerd

  • Riley Backstrom, President's List
  • Katie Copley, President's List
  • Emily Jensvold, Dean's List
  • Alexandra Keating, Dean's List
  • Ryan Klein, Dean's List
  • Isaac Lockwood, Dean's List

Browerville

  • Elizabeth Becker, President's List
  • Leona May, President's List

Crosby

  • Janessa Dahlberg, Dean's List
  • Ean Hunter, President's List

Crosslake

  • Dominic Berczyk, Dean's List
  • Ellyana Johnston, Dean's List
Read more Student News
st-scholastica-color-logo.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: College of St. Scholastica announces students named to the summer 2022 Dean's List
Area students honored for academic performance
September 20, 2022 04:01 PM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: Local students graduate from Bethel University
Spring 2022 graduates
August 23, 2022 06:01 AM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: Local students earn SCTCC academic honors Spring 2022
Academic performance earns awards for students
August 20, 2022 03:01 PM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: UW-Madison announces 2022 spring graduates
MADISON, Wis. - About 7,700 students received degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison on May 13 and 14, including students from this area.
August 19, 2022 03:01 PM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: Area students named to the St. Olaf College Dean's list
Students recognized for academic performance
August 18, 2022 03:01 PM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: Local students named to Dean's list at Bethel University
Students honored for academic achievements
August 16, 2022 03:01 PM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: CLC announces 2021-22 graduates
Central Lakes College, Brainerd and Staples, has announced its 2021-22 graduates.
July 12, 2022 02:01 PM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
making-the-grade-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Making the Grade: May 18, 2022
Northern Brainerd lakes area students honored for academics
May 23, 2022 02:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
PLMS Students of the Month.jpg
Local
Pequot Lakes Middle School Students of the Month listed for April
Nine students win honor
May 16, 2022 04:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal

Deerwood

  • Joseph Wassen, Dean's List

Grey Eagle

  • Owen Gerads, Dean's List

Hewitt

  • Tiffany Mohlenkamp, Dean's List

Long Prairie

  • Samuel Byers, Dean's List

Longville

  • Joseph Pinski, President's List

Menahga

  • Aili Anderson, Dean's List
  • Jaclyn Bloomquist, Dean's List
  • Robert Bloomquist, Dean's List
  • Ivan Crocker, Dean's List
  • Alayna Day, President's List
  • Ava Etzler, Dean's List
  • Kate Hendrickson, Dean's List
  • Karen Hillstrom, President's List
  • Carter Hillukka, Dean's List
  • Lane Hillukka, Dean's List
  • Faythe Honga, Dean's List
  • Micah Klein, Dean's List
  • Aaron Lake, President's List
  • Amanda Lake, President's List
  • Hannah Martin, Dean's List
  • Austen Simonson, President's List
  • Kinsey Skoog, Dean's List
  • Mariah Skoog, President's List
  • Megan Skoog, President's List
  • Ina Wisuri, Dean's List
  • Alendra Ylitalo, President's List
  • Sophia Ylitalo, President's List

Motley

  • Jaelyn Jordahl, Dean's List

Outing

  • Sarah-Anne Sura, Dean's List

Pequot Lakes

  • Austin Lund, Dean's List
  • Jayda Reier, Dean's List
  • Megan Voges, President's List
  • Trever Vukelich, President's List

Pierz

  • Emily Dehler, Dean's List
  • Kegan Scholl, Dean's List

Randall

  • Jaycee Hegg, Dean's List

Sebeka

  • Christopher Dufault, President's List
  • Audrey Frisbie, President's List
  • Avory Haman, President's List
  • Bailey Haman, President's List
  • Mason Heino, Dean's List
  • April Kerkvliet, Dean's List
  • Alexa Kern, Dean's List
  • Brady Lake, Dean's List
  • Maci Lake, President's List
  • Teagen Lee, Dean's List
  • Otto Mattson, President's List
  • Elyse Ness, Dean's List
  • Mandy Quaschnick, Dean's List
  • Ava Rathcke, Dean's List
  • Daphney Rathcke, President's List
  • Shiann Richter, President's List
  • Deanna Sjolie, Dean's List
  • Autumn Teiken, Dean's List
  • Anna Vargo, President's List
  • Kylynn Warmbold, Dean's List

Staples

  • Rachel Connell, Dean's List
  • Alexander Giza, Dean's List
  • Damon Halverson, President's List
  • Kylee Magee, Dean's List
  • Cal Olsson, Dean's List

Swanville

  • Cooper Thieschafer, Dean's List

Verndale

  • Minette Bettis, Dean's List
  • Eva Erickson, President's List
  • Jamie Hahn, President's List
  • Molly Holman, President's List
  • Caleb Ismil, President's List
  • Corby Kern, President's List
  • Chelsea Lind, Dean's List
  • Krystle Olson, Dean's List
  • Shelby Rakow-Batters, Dean's List
  • Nicole Redner, Dean's List
  • Evelyn Tyrrell, President's List
  • Michael Uselman, President's List
  • Jayde Wachlin, President's List

Wadena

  • Eliah Anderson, President's List
  • Nathan Bolduc, Dean's List
  • Rose Dykhoff, Dean's List
  • Isabel Ellingson, President's List
  • Nathanael Heppner, Dean's List
  • Wayne Keith, Dean's List
  • Seth Linnell, President's List
  • Nicholas Lund, Dean's List
  • Kaylin Lupkes, Dean's List
  • April McMorrow-Hudson, President's List
  • Kayla Meeks, President's List
  • Matthew Notch, President's List
  • Chase O'Rourke, Dean's List
  • Maxwell Phillips, Dean's List
  • Leigha Schmitz, President's List
  • Sierra Sibert, President's List
  • Tayler Wahlstrom, Dean's List

