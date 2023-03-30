99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News Local

STUDENT NEWS: Local students selected to University of Minnesota Twin Cities Dean's List

Students honored for academic success during the 2022 fall semester

area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
By PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
Today at 12:57 PM

MINNEAPOLIS / ST. PAUL, MN - The following students have been named to the 2022 fall semester Dean's List at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, the university announced today.

To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.

Hometown, Name, Class Year, College

Baxter

  • Andrew Becker, Senior, College of Liberal Arts
  • Lydia Halbach, Senior, College of Biological Sciences
  • Mikaela Kadolph, Senior, College of Liberal Arts
  • Mitchell Neumann, Sophomore, College of Biological Sciences
Brainerd

  • Autumn Brainerd, Freshman, Carlson School of Management
  • Erika Christiansen, Senior, College of Sci and Engineering
  • Chloe Cure-Hendrickson, Junior, College of Liberal Arts
  • Tori Fuhr, Senior, College of Liberal Arts
  • Katherine Henke, Junior, Col of Food, Agr & Nat Res Sci
  • Emelia Hinrichs, Junior, College of Liberal Arts
  • Mason Noor, Sophomore, College of Sci and Engineering
  • James Plombon, Freshman, College of Liberal Arts
  • Benjamin Toriseva, Senior, College of Sci and Engineering

Breezy Point

  • Brooks Anderson, Senior, College of Sci and Engineering
  • Annika Schlagel, Sophomore, College of Liberal Arts

Cass Lake

  • Abigail Johnson, Sophomore, College of Sci and Engineering

Crosslake

  • Brooklyn Dean, Senior, College of Liberal Arts
  • Annika Ledermann, Senior, Col of Educ/Human Development

Deerwood

  • Elizabeth Kippes, Freshman, School of Nursing
  • Kalina Spalj, Senior, College of Liberal Arts

East Gull Lake

  • Tyler Peterson, Sophomore, Carlson School of Management

Fifty Lakes

  • Stephen Maschhoff, Junior, Carlson School of Management

Fort Ripley

  • Elisabeth Novotny, Senior, Carlson School of Management

Grey Eagle

  • Jade Ostendorf, Freshman, College of Liberal Arts

Lake Shore

  • Stephanie Robertson, Senior, College of Liberal Arts

Nisswa

  • Justine Vance, Senior, College of Liberal Arts

Pequot Lakes

  • Makullen Kleist, Sophomore, Col of Educ/Human Development
  • Mackenzie Merta, Senior, Coll of Contin & Prof Studies
  • Sonja Palmer, Sophomore, College of Liberal Arts
  • Jordyn Tayloe, Senior, Carlson School of Management

Pierz

  • Cole Andres, Senior, Carlson School of Management
  • Madison Poster, Junior, College of Liberal Arts

Pillager

  • Shaylyn Johnson, Senior, Col of Educ/Human Development
  • Hailey Turner-Hubbard, Senior, College of Biological Sciences

Pine River

  • Hanna Milham, Senior, Col of Educ/Human Development

Sebeka

  • Jolee Lillquist, Junior, College of Liberal Arts

Walker

  • Elise Rice, Sophomore, College of Liberal Arts

