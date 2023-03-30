STUDENT NEWS: Local students selected to University of Minnesota Twin Cities Dean's List
Students honored for academic success during the 2022 fall semester
MINNEAPOLIS / ST. PAUL, MN - The following students have been named to the 2022 fall semester Dean's List at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, the university announced today.
To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.
Hometown, Name, Class Year, College
Baxter
- Andrew Becker, Senior, College of Liberal Arts
- Lydia Halbach, Senior, College of Biological Sciences
- Mikaela Kadolph, Senior, College of Liberal Arts
- Mitchell Neumann, Sophomore, College of Biological Sciences
Brainerd
- Autumn Brainerd, Freshman, Carlson School of Management
- Erika Christiansen, Senior, College of Sci and Engineering
- Chloe Cure-Hendrickson, Junior, College of Liberal Arts
- Tori Fuhr, Senior, College of Liberal Arts
- Katherine Henke, Junior, Col of Food, Agr & Nat Res Sci
- Emelia Hinrichs, Junior, College of Liberal Arts
- Mason Noor, Sophomore, College of Sci and Engineering
- James Plombon, Freshman, College of Liberal Arts
- Benjamin Toriseva, Senior, College of Sci and Engineering
Breezy Point
- Brooks Anderson, Senior, College of Sci and Engineering
- Annika Schlagel, Sophomore, College of Liberal Arts
Cass Lake
- Abigail Johnson, Sophomore, College of Sci and Engineering
Crosslake
- Brooklyn Dean, Senior, College of Liberal Arts
- Annika Ledermann, Senior, Col of Educ/Human Development
Deerwood
- Elizabeth Kippes, Freshman, School of Nursing
- Kalina Spalj, Senior, College of Liberal Arts
East Gull Lake
- Tyler Peterson, Sophomore, Carlson School of Management
Fifty Lakes
- Stephen Maschhoff, Junior, Carlson School of Management
Fort Ripley
- Elisabeth Novotny, Senior, Carlson School of Management
Grey Eagle
- Jade Ostendorf, Freshman, College of Liberal Arts
Lake Shore
- Stephanie Robertson, Senior, College of Liberal Arts
Nisswa
- Justine Vance, Senior, College of Liberal Arts
Pequot Lakes
- Makullen Kleist, Sophomore, Col of Educ/Human Development
- Mackenzie Merta, Senior, Coll of Contin & Prof Studies
- Sonja Palmer, Sophomore, College of Liberal Arts
- Jordyn Tayloe, Senior, Carlson School of Management
Pierz
- Cole Andres, Senior, Carlson School of Management
- Madison Poster, Junior, College of Liberal Arts
Pillager
- Shaylyn Johnson, Senior, Col of Educ/Human Development
- Hailey Turner-Hubbard, Senior, College of Biological Sciences
Pine River
- Hanna Milham, Senior, Col of Educ/Human Development
Sebeka
- Jolee Lillquist, Junior, College of Liberal Arts
Walker
- Elise Rice, Sophomore, College of Liberal Arts
