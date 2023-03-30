STUDENT NEWS: Local students selected to University of Minnesota Twin Cities Dean's List

MINNEAPOLIS / ST. PAUL, MN - The following students have been named to the 2022 fall semester Dean's List at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, the university announced today.

To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.

Hometown, Name, Class Year, College

Baxter

Andrew Becker, Senior, College of Liberal Arts

Lydia Halbach, Senior, College of Biological Sciences

Mikaela Kadolph, Senior, College of Liberal Arts

Mitchell Neumann, Sophomore, College of Biological Sciences

Brainerd

Autumn Brainerd, Freshman, Carlson School of Management

Erika Christiansen, Senior, College of Sci and Engineering

Chloe Cure-Hendrickson, Junior, College of Liberal Arts

Tori Fuhr, Senior, College of Liberal Arts

Katherine Henke, Junior, Col of Food, Agr & Nat Res Sci

Emelia Hinrichs, Junior, College of Liberal Arts

Mason Noor, Sophomore, College of Sci and Engineering

James Plombon, Freshman, College of Liberal Arts

Benjamin Toriseva, Senior, College of Sci and Engineering

Breezy Point

Brooks Anderson, Senior, College of Sci and Engineering

Annika Schlagel, Sophomore, College of Liberal Arts

Cass Lake

Abigail Johnson, Sophomore, College of Sci and Engineering

Crosslake

Brooklyn Dean, Senior, College of Liberal Arts

Annika Ledermann, Senior, Col of Educ/Human Development

Deerwood

Elizabeth Kippes, Freshman, School of Nursing

Kalina Spalj, Senior, College of Liberal Arts

East Gull Lake

Tyler Peterson, Sophomore, Carlson School of Management

Fifty Lakes

Stephen Maschhoff, Junior, Carlson School of Management

Fort Ripley

Elisabeth Novotny, Senior, Carlson School of Management

Grey Eagle

Jade Ostendorf, Freshman, College of Liberal Arts

Lake Shore

Stephanie Robertson, Senior, College of Liberal Arts

Nisswa

Justine Vance, Senior, College of Liberal Arts

Pequot Lakes

Makullen Kleist, Sophomore, Col of Educ/Human Development

Mackenzie Merta, Senior, Coll of Contin & Prof Studies

Sonja Palmer, Sophomore, College of Liberal Arts

Jordyn Tayloe, Senior, Carlson School of Management

Pierz

Cole Andres, Senior, Carlson School of Management

Madison Poster, Junior, College of Liberal Arts

Pillager

Shaylyn Johnson, Senior, Col of Educ/Human Development

Hailey Turner-Hubbard, Senior, College of Biological Sciences

Pine River

Hanna Milham, Senior, Col of Educ/Human Development

Sebeka

Jolee Lillquist, Junior, College of Liberal Arts

Walker