STUDENT NEWS: Local students named to UW-Superior Dean's List
University of Wisconsin-Superior students recognized
We are part of The Trust Project.
SUPERIOR, WI - The following students have been named to the University of Wisconsin-Superior Dean's List for academic achievement during the Fall 2022 semester.
To be named to the Dean's List, students must have completed 12 degree-seeking semester credits and achieved at least a 3.50 grade point average (on a 4.0 scale).
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometown, Name
Baxter
- Jaden Kroll
Breezy Point
- Josh Hukriede
Nisswa
- Emma Booth
ADVERTISEMENT
STUDENT NEWS: The College of St. Scholastica announces area students named to the fall 2022 dean's list
These area students among those honored for achievements
Students recognized for earning academic achievement.
Area students recognized for achievements
BRAINERD - The following area students are among the 247 2022 fall semester graduates of Minnesota State Community and Technical College (M State), with campuses in Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Wadena.
Students attending M State campuses in Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Wadena.
Area students honored for academic performance
Academic performance earns awards for students
Exclusive
Personal relationships and test results cited in nominations for Leah Freeman
Eichorn serving on Minnesota Senate Republican Caucus
Council holds annual reorganizational meeting
Former marathon qualifier wins fun run; Mrs. Minnesota International attends day's events