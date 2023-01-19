STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
STUDENT NEWS: Local students named to UW-Superior Dean's List

University of Wisconsin-Superior students recognized

area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
By PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
January 19, 2023 05:31 AM
SUPERIOR, WI - The following students have been named to the University of Wisconsin-Superior Dean's List for academic achievement during the Fall 2022 semester.

To be named to the Dean's List, students must have completed 12 degree-seeking semester credits and achieved at least a 3.50 grade point average (on a 4.0 scale).

Hometown, Name

Baxter

  • Jaden Kroll

Breezy Point

  • Josh Hukriede

Nisswa

  • Emma Booth

