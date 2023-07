STUDENT NEWS: Local students named to Spring 2023 Dean's List at Bemidji State University

BEMIDJI, MN - Local students were named to the Dean's List at Bemidji State University in Bemidji for the spring 2023 semester.

The following students were among the 563 students named to the Dean's List. To be eligible for the Dean's List, Bemidji State University students must be enrolled for at least 12 letter-graded credits and earn a GPA between 3.5-3.99 during the semester.

Hometown, Name

ADVERTISEMENT

Baxter

Julianna Aleman

Jacob Drietz

Joshua McLain

Jorden Wasnie

Bena

Dylan Cleveland

Brainerd

ADVERTISEMENT

Harold Carlson

Grace Haglin

Jamie Hansen

Brooke Krivich

Rachel Lloyd

Levi McDonald

Carly Wheeler

Breezy Point

Gabriela Armstrong

Browerville

Paul Papenfuss

Christian Sutlief

ADVERTISEMENT

Burtrum

Shane Lambrecht

Cass Lake

Rebecca Colgan

Taysha Curry

Jordan Hunsberger

David Jones

April Larson

Arin Schreiner

Cushing

ADVERTISEMENT

Annie Posner

Eagle Bend

Isaac Polovick

Federal Dam

Logan Monroe

Grey Eagle

ADVERTISEMENT

Benjamin Sheehan

Hillman

Ethan Matvick

Ironton

Eleanor Lewandowski

ADVERTISEMENT

Long Prairie

Tristen Marcyes

MacKenzie Och

Longville

Parker Kline

Merrifield

Kalie Sjodin

Motley

Cade Barrett

Avery Jones

Samuel Sauber

Read more Student News





Outing

Taylor Paulsen

Pequot Lakes

Grant Kotaska

Payton Schlosser

Pierz

Brandon Bednar

Louis Gruber

Jaden Lindeman

Pillager

Jordan Hines

Pine River

Ryan Erickson

Caleb Travis

Anna Wetrosky

Randall

Jaylin Strack

Remer

Aubrey Nelson

Nicholas Wolter

Royalton

Shelby Hovland

Sebeka

Raegan Jarvi

Tori Lee

Brandon Miller

Michaela Plautz

Staples

Claire Japke

Chase Reed

Michelle Winter

Wadena

Mari Grendahl

Walker