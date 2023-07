STUDENT NEWS: Local students named to President's Honor Roll at Bemidji State University

BEMIDJI, MN - Local students were named to the President's Honor Roll at Bemidji State University in Bemidji for the spring 2023 semester.

The following students were among the 422 students named to the President's Honor Roll. To be eligible, Bemidji State University students must be enrolled for at least 12 credits and earn a GPA of 4.0 during the semester.

HOMETOWN, NAME

Baxter

Tyler Dean

Tyler Leikvoll

Brainerd

Conner Becker

Hayley Davidson

Taylor Larson

Autumn Miles

Summer Mills

Alexis Welliver

Breezy Point

Quady Bernu

Bryce Fabian

Browerville

Franklon Couchey

Burtrum

Mackenzie Morris

Cass Lake

Cara Donnell

Emma Huberty

Crosslake

Corbin DeVries-Flinck

Deerwood

Landon Erickson

Cody Vleck

Hackensack

Sophia Larsen

Baylor Short

Menahga

Jenna Lahti

Nisswa

Taylor Zimmer

Pequot Lakes

Elizabeth Valley

Pierz

Michael Burggraff

Simon Gruber

Emily Herold

Brandon Stuckmayer

Allie Young

Pillager

Lane Jensen

Sebeka

Hailey Heegard

Verndale

Tess Jones

Wadena

Myja Nemeth

Lleyten Pettit

Walker

Rogue Bialke

Kira Loop